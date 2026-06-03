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Libya: Italy govt awaits new consular visit with two detained Gaza 'land flotilla' activists

A boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla - FOTOGRAMMA
A boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla - FOTOGRAMMA
03 giugno 2026 | 13.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's Consul General has asked for a new visit to two Italians from the Global Sumud 'Gaza land flotilla' who are in pre-trial detention in Benghazi after they were held last month in the city of Sirte by Libya's eastern authorities for entering the country illegally, according to a ministry statement.

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The foreign ministry "is continuing to monitor the case and is coordinating with local authorities to facilitate the return of the two citizens to Italy as soon as possible," said the statement issued on Tuesday.

A Libyan prosecutor ordered the two Italians to remain in pre-trial detention after a hearing on Tuesday, said the statement.

"The families of the two citizens have been informed of the status of their detention and of the diplomatic steps taken to protect them," the statement added.

The two Italians were "in good condition", Italy's Consul General in Benghazi, Filippo Colombo said after paying his first visit to the pair last week.

Colombo however asked local authorities for improvements for the detainees and Eastern Libyan authorities agreed to allow the detainees to shower, receive a change of clothes and better accommodation, according to the statement.

Activists from the Global Sumud 'Gaza land flotilla' hope to get humanitarian aid to blockaded Gaza via Libya and Egypt after Israeli forces intercepted their 50-vessel flotilla in international waters off Cyprus last month as it tried to reach Gaza, detaining hundreds of people from dozens of countries.

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Libya Italians detained Benghazi Consul General new visit request Global Sumud land flotilla
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