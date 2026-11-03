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McGregor torna a combattere? L'annuncio di Conor: "Sarà l'ultimo"

Il lottatore irlandese ha dichiarato di voler tornare sul ring per poi ritirarsi

Conor McGregor - Ipa/Fotogramma
Conor McGregor - Ipa/Fotogramma
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03 novembre 2026 | 20.17
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LETTURA: 1 minuti

Conor McGregor torna a combattere, per l'ultima volta. Il lottatore irlandese, reduce da un infortunio nell'ultimo incontro contro Max Hollowey lo scorso luglio dopo pochi secondi dall'inizio del match, ha annunciato di essere pronto, anche se non in tempi brevi, al ritorno in UFC, per quello che lui stesso ha annunciato essere l'ultimo incontro della sua carriera.

Dopo aver screditato il successo del match del lottatore messicano Canelo Alvarez, vantandosi delle proprie abilità nel richiamare le folle ai suoi incontri e fare record di incassi, McGregor ha dichiarato la sua intenzione di tornare sul ring: "Per il prossimo, il mio ultimo combattimento, ci proverò davvero a vendere il match. Vediamo che numeri riesco a tirar fuori. Continuerò a battere i miei stessi record", ha scritto l'irlandese su X.

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