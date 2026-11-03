Il lottatore irlandese ha dichiarato di voler tornare sul ring per poi ritirarsi
Conor McGregor torna a combattere, per l'ultima volta. Il lottatore irlandese, reduce da un infortunio nell'ultimo incontro contro Max Hollowey lo scorso luglio dopo pochi secondi dall'inizio del match, ha annunciato di essere pronto, anche se non in tempi brevi, al ritorno in UFC, per quello che lui stesso ha annunciato essere l'ultimo incontro della sua carriera.
How many views did the canelo fight get? How many in attendance? Gate ? Man I outdo ALL of these people in sales. Majorly. EVERY SINGLE ONE. With ease. Maybe even combined. I don’t even be trying. I was on the same time as the World Cup semi final and still done all them numbers in that last bullshit that I’ve to sit with for another few months before I return. I’m going to actually try to sell the fight for my next one. My final fight. See what numbers I can generate. Keep outdoing my own records.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2026
Dopo aver screditato il successo del match del lottatore messicano Canelo Alvarez, vantandosi delle proprie abilità nel richiamare le folle ai suoi incontri e fare record di incassi, McGregor ha dichiarato la sua intenzione di tornare sul ring: "Per il prossimo, il mio ultimo combattimento, ci proverò davvero a vendere il match. Vediamo che numeri riesco a tirar fuori. Continuerò a battere i miei stessi record", ha scritto l'irlandese su X.