Conor McGregor torna a combattere, per l'ultima volta. Il lottatore irlandese, reduce da un infortunio nell'ultimo incontro contro Max Hollowey lo scorso luglio dopo pochi secondi dall'inizio del match, ha annunciato di essere pronto, anche se non in tempi brevi, al ritorno in UFC, per quello che lui stesso ha annunciato essere l'ultimo incontro della sua carriera.

How many views did the canelo fight get? How many in attendance? Gate ? Man I outdo ALL of these people in sales. Majorly. EVERY SINGLE ONE. With ease. Maybe even combined. I don’t even be trying. I was on the same time as the World Cup semi final and still done all them numbers in that last bullshit that I’ve to sit with for another few months before I return. I’m going to actually try to sell the fight for my next one. My final fight. See what numbers I can generate. Keep outdoing my own records.