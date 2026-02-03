2026 POLLS: LDP, JIP Not on Same Page over Secondary Capital Plan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are not fully on the same page over their goal of establishing a secondary capital in the country, ahead of Sunday's House of Representatives election. The coalition aims to set up the secondary capital to curb the overconcentration of people and resources in Tokyo, as well as to take over the capital's functions if Tokyo suffers a devastating disaster. The JIP argues that its so-called Osaka metropolis plan for local administrative realignment is needed to make the western Japan city of Osaka, a JIP stronghold, the country's secondary capital. The party decided on a double election for the posts of Osaka mayor and governor of Osaka Prefecture, to coincide with the general election for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. But key parties failed to field challengers against JIP candidates in the two races. Discussions on the issue have not deepened. Sticky Issue Put on Back Burner In their coalition agreement, the two ruling parties decided to enact legislation to establish a secondary capital during this year's ordinary Diet session. They are holding working-level talks to determine the specifics of the measure. But they postponed identifying main issues regarding the project, a necessary step for detailed discussions, although they had planned to finish the work within 2025. This was because the LDP did not agree with the JIP's call to require secondary capital candidates to set up special wards similar to Tokyo's 23 wards, considering it an argument to support the Osaka metropolis plan. Fearing that voters may perceive the secondary capital plan to be an attempt by the JIP to benefit its home base, the party also listed other possible cities, such as Fukuoka in southwestern Japan and Sapporo in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, in its policy pledges for Sunday's general election. However, this has not received any noticeable reaction from the LDP or other parties. Measures to Maintain Services for Locals The opposition Democratic Party for the People has proposed legislating a system of so-called special cities, under which prefectural governments transfer authority and financial resources to government ordinance-designated cities, as a counterproposal to the secondary capital plan. Sanseito has called for relocating the Diet and government agencies out of Tokyo, arguing, "It is dangerous that the country's major agencies are concentrated in Tokyo." Meanwhile, the Japanese Communist Party opposes the special cities system, saying it undermines the role of prefectural governments. However, discussions on the future of regional administration are far from being in the spotlight. Population decline in Japan has led to concerns that regional areas may struggle with shortages of civil servants in the future. To maintain local government services for residents, the central government launched an advisory panel last month to consider measures such as having the state or prefectures handle some duties on behalf of municipalities. The panel, the 34th Local Government System Research Council, which advises the prime minister, is set to compile a report of recommendations within two years. In addition to the ruling bloc, opposition parties including the Centrist Reform Alliance list decentralization, such as the transfer of authority and financial resources to regional governments, among their election pledges. However, municipalities with a small number of officials are likely to face even greater difficulty securing enough staff. Political parties need to present concrete measures to maintain services for residents. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]