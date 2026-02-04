2026 POLLS: More Debate Sought over Defense Capabilities

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Calls are rising for more discussions on whether to boost Japan's defense capabilities during the campaign for Sunday's House of Representatives election, the first national poll since the departure from the ruling coalition of Komeito, which had long served as a "brake" on security policy. After a 26-year partnership with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito decided to part ways in October last year, while the Japan Innovation Party became the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's new coalition partner. In its policy pledges for Sunday's election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the JIP advocates measures that appear to be more hawkish than those of the LDP. With tensions rising in the national security environment, including a deterioration in Japan-China ties, measures to address the current situation are among the focal points of the campaign. The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is also LDP president, plans to revise by the end of this year the country's three key national security-related documents, which will feature a program to increase defense spending. This has fueled anticipation among members of the country's Self-Defense Forces of a boost in the country's defense capabilities. "We'll push for a major change in our national security policy," Takaichi said at a debate among party leaders on Jan. 26. Echoing the prime minister, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference shortly before the dissolution of the Lower House, "We'll step up moves for necessary security policies after securing public trust." A Defense Ministry official said, "We would welcome a rise in public attention and deeper discussions on the significance of beefing up defense capabilities." A high-ranking SDF official said, "A victory for the ruling parties in the upcoming election would lead to a stable political foundation and smooth revisions to the three security documents." The official, however, warned, "If the administration claims it has won public trust without fully debating or explaining the issues during the campaign, it may steamroll ahead, leaving behind those on the ground." Such concerns follow Komeito's exit from the ruling coalition, with its spot now occupied by the JIP, which calls itself an "accelerator" in the new partnership. The JIP's campaign promises feature hawkish policies, including making a shift from Japan's current strictly defense-oriented policy to one pursuing "proactive defense" and sharing nuclear submarines with the United States. While Komeito has called for maintaining the current rule limiting exports of defense equipment to five categories, including rescue and transportation, the LDP-JIP coalition has moved to abolish such restrictions. Yoji Koda, former commander-in-chief of the Self-Defense Fleet, said, "Given the extremely short election campaign period, security-related policies are unlikely to directly attract more votes." "As the representative of the people, the Diet is responsible for ensuring that the government does not rush ahead," he added. "Voters need to choose whom to vote for with an eye to future Diet deliberations." END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]