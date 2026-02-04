Aoun, 'Israeli planes spray toxic substances on fields in southern Lebanon'

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has denounced the spraying of "toxic substances" by Israeli planes on fields and orchards in several border villages in southern Lebanon, describing it as "a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty, as well as an environmental and health crime against the Lebanese people and their land." On Sunday, Israeli planes sprayed an unknown chemical substance over several villages in the region, including Aita al-Shaab, Ramieh, and Marwahin in the Bint Jbeil district. The incident was documented by residents, who alerted the authorities, and on Monday, Environment Minister Tamara Elzein asked the Lebanese army to collect samples for analysis.

Aoun stated that this "act of aggression is a continuation of repeated Israeli attacks against Lebanon and its people," as Israeli attacks continue almost daily in Lebanon despite the ceasefire that came into effect in November 2024. He emphasized that "these dangerous practices, which target agricultural lands, citizens' livelihoods, and threaten their health and the environment, require the international community and relevant United Nations organizations to take responsibility for ending these aggressions and protecting Lebanese sovereignty."