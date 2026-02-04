circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Aoun, 'Israeli planes spray toxic substances on fields in southern Lebanon'

04 febbraio 2026 | 13.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has denounced the spraying of "toxic substances" by Israeli planes on fields and orchards in several border villages in southern Lebanon, describing it as "a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty, as well as an environmental and health crime against the Lebanese people and their land." On Sunday, Israeli planes sprayed an unknown chemical substance over several villages in the region, including Aita al-Shaab, Ramieh, and Marwahin in the Bint Jbeil district. The incident was documented by residents, who alerted the authorities, and on Monday, Environment Minister Tamara Elzein asked the Lebanese army to collect samples for analysis.

Aoun stated that this "act of aggression is a continuation of repeated Israeli attacks against Lebanon and its people," as Israeli attacks continue almost daily in Lebanon despite the ceasefire that came into effect in November 2024. He emphasized that "these dangerous practices, which target agricultural lands, citizens' livelihoods, and threaten their health and the environment, require the international community and relevant United Nations organizations to take responsibility for ending these aggressions and protecting Lebanese sovereignty."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sostanze tossiche aerei israeliani Libano meridionale crimine ambientale e sanitario sovranità libanese cessate il fuoco
Vedi anche
Pasdaran esultano per jet abbattuto, ma precipita caccia iraniano - Video
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza