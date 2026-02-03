circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

BOJ Begins Unloading ETFs in Jan.

03 febbraio 2026 | 09.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan began unloading its holdings of exchange-traded funds in January, data released by the central bank Tuesday showed. The BOJ had 37,180.8 billion yen in ETFs at book value as of Saturday, down 5.3 billion yen from Jan. 20, according to the data. The central bank had bought the ETFs as part of its large-scale monetary easing. It plans to sell them at an annual pace of 330 billion yen at book value. At that pace, it would take more than 100 years to sell them all. The BOJ ended purchasing ETFs in March 2024 in line with the lifting of its large-scale monetary easing. In September last year, it announced a plan to start selling its ETF holdings as part of efforts to normalize monetary policy. The central bank also started selling Japanese real estate investment trusts. Its J-REIT holdings stood at 654.7 billion yen at book value as of Saturday, down 100 million yen. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260203 00880] X154
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza