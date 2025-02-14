circle x black
Domenica 16 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 05:43
Chile, swallowed and spat out by a whale, the adventure of a canoeist 'Pinocchio'

14 febbraio 2025 | 17.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Swallowed by a whale, while kayaking off the Chilean Patagonia, in the Strait of Magellan. And then spat out, like a modern Pinocchio, alive and without a scratch. This is the incredible adventure that happened to the young Venezuelan Adrian Simancas, 24, swallowed by a humpback whale that suddenly emerged while he was kayaking with his father, Dell Simancas, in the bay of El Aguila. The whole thing lasted a few seconds, but it was ''moments of terror'' in which the young man thought ''I was going to die''. It was essential that he was wearing a life jacket, which allowed the young man to stay afloat.

His father Dell, a few meters away, captured the moment in a video, which has gone viral on social media. An anesthesiologist, 49, the man encouraged his son to stay calm. "I thought it was going to eat me and swallow me," said Adrian, as reported by the BBC. The Strait of Magellan is one of the main tourist attractions of the Chilean city of Punta Arenas. It is characterized by icy waters that represent a great challenge for those who try to cross them in different ways.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
mentre era in canoa nella baia di El Águila cile balena pinocchio
in Evidenza