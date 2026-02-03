Iran, large fire in a bazaar in western Tehran

Large fire in the western part of Tehran. Iranian media report, citing sources from the capital's Fire Department working to extinguish the flames. The causes are not clear, nor are there any reports of possible victims at the moment due to the fire in Janat Bazaar in the Jannat Abad area.

Iranian media speak of a dense column of smoke visible from various parts of Tehran. According to reports from the Islamic Republic, a 2,000 square meter structure housing several commercial activities was affected, and all adjacent buildings have been evacuated.