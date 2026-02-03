circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Italian-Americans donate to Italy's flood-hit south

Damage in Sicily wrought by January's Cyclone Harry
Damage in Sicily wrought by January's Cyclone Harry
03 febbraio 2026 | 12.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italian-Americans have raised funds for areas of southern Italy ravaged by heavy rain and storm surges in January "and will continue" to do so, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters in Cagliari, Sardinia late Monday.

"Tomorrow, I will be in Washington (DC) for an event on raw materials, and will take the opportunity to meet with representatives of the NIAF (National Italian American Foundation), Tajani told a press conference after talks with the region's governor, Alessandra Todde.

NIAF "is the organisation that brings together Italian Americans," Tajani said.

"It will give me a copy of the first bank transfer it made to Italy's civil protection agency of funds raised among Italian Americans for the areas devastated by the floods," Tajani said.

"And they (NIAF members) will continue to raise funds. It is a nice gesture, I think it is important to feel the closeness of those who have never seen Italy but have Italian blood, Tajanji added.

Tajani visited flood-hit Sardinia, Calabria and Sicily to brief the regions' governors on action being taken by Italy's government in the wake of the trail of destruction left by last month's Cyclone Harry.

Officials say the extreme weather has caused billions of euros of damage and losses to mainly small companies in the three regions, many of them export-driven.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Americans funds southern Italy floods Tajani
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza