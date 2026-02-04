circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan Eyes Feb. 18 Start of Post-Election Diet Session

04 febbraio 2026 | 09.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering convening the Diet for a 150-day session from Feb. 18, after Sunday&apos;s general election, informed sources said Wednesday. This schedule assumes that the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition will win a majority in the House of Representatives election. On the first day of the session, the current cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will resign en masse, and a new prime minister will be elected and form a new cabinet. However, even if the Diet session begins on Feb. 18, it seems to be difficult to enact the government&apos;s fiscal 2026 budget bill by March 31, the end of fiscal 2025. In 1990, a general election was also held in February, and the passage of a government budget was delayed until June. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260204 00800] X235
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza