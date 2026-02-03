Japan Farm, Fishery, Food Exports Hit Another Record High in 2025

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food totaled 1,700.5 billion yen in 2025, up 12.8 pct from the preceding year and hitting a record high for the 13th straight year, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday. Exports to the United States rose despite the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. China-bound shipments increased even though the country's import restrictions on Japanese fishery goods remained in place. Still, the total failed to reach the government's target of 2 trillion yen for 2025. The government in 2020 set goals of increasing such exports to 2 trillion yen by 2025 and 5 trillion yen by 2030. To achieve the targets, Japan needs to further diversify export destinations and strengthen supply capacity. Exports to all top 10 destinations increased year on year. By country and region, the United States ranked top, with exports to the country rising 13.7 pct to 276.2 billion yen, accounting for 17.3 pct of the total. Green tea, including matcha, was the top export item, jumping 82.6 pct. Hong Kong came second at 222.8 billion yen, up 0.8 pct, and Taiwan third at 181.2 billion yen, up 6.4 pct. China placed fourth at 179.9 billion yen, up 7.0 pct, thanks to increases for "nishikigoi" colored carp, beer and logs. Exports to the country grew for the first time in three years. By product category, green tea recorded the largest increase, at 35.7 billion yen, followed by scallops, at 21.1 billion yen, and yellowtail at 11.3 billion yen. In contrast, exports were down by 5.9 billion yen for processed scallops and by 5.8 billion yen for apples. Rice exports rose 15.4 pct to 13.8 billion yen, reflecting higher prices. In volume, rice shipments grew only modestly, by 3.2 pct to 46,573 tons. The government aims to increase exports of rice, including precooked products, to about 350,000 tons by 2030. It remains unclear, however, whether exports can be expanded more than sevenfold over the five years. Even so, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Norikazu Suzuki sounded upbeat, saying at a press conference Tuesday, "The target is achievable if the government takes the lead in further developing overseas markets." END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]