Japanese, Thai Police Discuss Steps against Human Trafficking

Bangkok, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Thai and Japanese police authorities agreed to closely cooperate to eradicate human trafficking after a Thai girl was discovered to have been forced to provide sexual services at a massage parlor in Tokyo. Senior police officials from Japan's National Police Agency and the Southeast Asian country met in Bangkok on Tuesday and also discussed measures to address international online fraud. "The damage caused by crimes is serious and absolutely unforgivable," NPA official Yuriko Ueki said, stressing the importance of collaboration between the two countries' police authorities. Meanwhile, a senior Thai police official said Tuesday that six people, including both Thai and Japanese nationals, are believed to be involved in the case concerning the Thai girl at the Tokyo massage parlor. In the case, the then-12-year-old girl was made to work illegally at the parlor in the Japanese capital's Bunkyo Ward after coming to Japan with her mother late last June. The mother was detained in Taiwan for her involvement and was later transferred to Thailand, where police arrested her last December on charges including human trafficking. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a Thai woman living in Japan, who is a former manager of the massage parlor, on suspicion of violating the child welfare law in relation to the case.