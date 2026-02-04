circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japanese, Thai Police Discuss Steps against Human Trafficking

04 febbraio 2026 | 01.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Bangkok, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Thai and Japanese police authorities agreed to closely cooperate to eradicate human trafficking after a Thai girl was discovered to have been forced to provide sexual services at a massage parlor in Tokyo. Senior police officials from Japan&apos;s National Police Agency and the Southeast Asian country met in Bangkok on Tuesday and also discussed measures to address international online fraud. &quot;The damage caused by crimes is serious and absolutely unforgivable,&quot; NPA official Yuriko Ueki said, stressing the importance of collaboration between the two countries&apos; police authorities. Meanwhile, a senior Thai police official said Tuesday that six people, including both Thai and Japanese nationals, are believed to be involved in the case concerning the Thai girl at the Tokyo massage parlor. In the case, the then-12-year-old girl was made to work illegally at the parlor in the Japanese capital&apos;s Bunkyo Ward after coming to Japan with her mother late last June. The mother was detained in Taiwan for her involvement and was later transferred to Thailand, where police arrested her last December on charges including human trafficking. Tokyo&apos;s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a Thai woman living in Japan, who is a former manager of the massage parlor, on suspicion of violating the child welfare law in relation to the case. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260203 00892] X158
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza