JR East Given Administrative Guidance over Service Halts

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry gave administrative guidance Tuesday to East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, over a recent series of problems, including service disruptions on its Yamanote and Joban lines. The ministry summoned JR East Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Chiharu Watari and verbally warned the company over the incidents. Watari later told reporters, "We seriously take the string of service disruptions during commuting hours, and will work to regain trust by investigating the causes and preventing a recurrence." "We recognize the need to make constant efforts to raise the overall level of safety in our services," he said. On Jan. 16, the Yamanote Line in Tokyo was suspended for about eight hours from the day's first trains, due to an error in work at night. The rapid service of the Joban Line was halted for around seven hours Friday following a breakage of an overhead wire at Ueno Station in the Japanese capital, and the Keiyo Line was suspended for roughly three hours Monday due to smoke emitting from an escalator at Hatchobori Station, also in Tokyo. "I hope JR East will take all possible measures to ensure safe and stable operations, with the awareness that it is a provider of public transportation," transport minister Yasushi Kaneko told a press conference Tuesday. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]