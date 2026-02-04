Libya, Saif al-Islam killed, 'investigators working to narrow down circle of suspects'

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi died from gunshot wounds. The Prosecutor General's office confirmed this morning, as reported by the Libyan agency Lana, following yesterday's news of the death of Muammar Gaddafi's son, killed yesterday in Libya, in the Zintan area. The work of investigators continues, it is specified, to "gather clues", interview witnesses and "narrow down the circle of suspects".

Yesterday, a source close to the family told al-Arabiya of an ambush, of a commando composed of four attackers who - after entering Saif al-Islam's residence garden - opened fire on Gaddafi's son.