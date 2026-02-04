circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Libya, Saif al-Islam killed, 'investigators working to narrow down circle of suspects'

04 febbraio 2026 | 11.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi died from gunshot wounds. The Prosecutor General's office confirmed this morning, as reported by the Libyan agency Lana, following yesterday's news of the death of Muammar Gaddafi's son, killed yesterday in Libya, in the Zintan area. The work of investigators continues, it is specified, to "gather clues", interview witnesses and "narrow down the circle of suspects".

Yesterday, a source close to the family told al-Arabiya of an ambush, of a commando composed of four attackers who - after entering Saif al-Islam's residence garden - opened fire on Gaddafi's son.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ucciso inquirenti cerchia sospetti
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza