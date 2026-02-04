circle x black
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens in Japan with 210 Sculptures

04 febbraio 2026 | 07.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Sapporo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A popular annual snow festival kicked off in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Wednesday, showcasing 210 ice and snow sculptures across three venues. The 76th Sapporo Snow Festival, which runs until Feb. 11, is expected to attract over two million visitors, with free admission. At the main venue of Odori Park, five giant snow sculptures, each over 10 meters tall, are on display. The five include a sculpture of the &quot;chuku dogu&quot; hollow clay figure from the Jomon prehistoric period that was designated as the first national treasure in Hokkaido, as well as a sculpture of Hokkaido University&apos;s Furukawa Memorial Hall, a registered tangible cultural property, built in 1909. About 80 sculptures created by citizens also decorate the venues, with a popularity poll being held through a smartphone app. In past festivals, the 11th Brigade of the Ground Self-Defense Force&apos;s Northern Army traditionally participated in building giant snow sculptures, a highlight of the annual event. But the brigade has been gradually reducing its role, citing the tense international situation. The organization says it will build only one giant sculpture starting next year. In response, local lender North Pacific Bank formed a project team for this year&apos;s festival. About 10 members participated in giant sculpture construction, gaining know-how for future events. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

