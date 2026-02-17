Tajani hails rise in Italian exports to US, urges stronger expansion in emerging markets

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday welcomed a 7.2% rise in exports to the United States in 2025, praising companies, the government and its agencies for the result, while urging a drive to boost exports to emerging markets.

"The latest Istat data on Italian companies' exports confirm a positive trend resulting from the commitment of businesses and their ability to internationalise," Tajani said in a statement, referring to trade figures issued on Tuesday by Italy's central statistics agency.

"This also owes to the support of the government and economic agencies," said the statement.

"Despite the uncertainties surrounding tariffs, we are strengthening our position in the United States, with exports growing by 7.2% (last year)," the statement went on.

Italy is organising a major commercial, scientific and technological forum in Miami in May to propel exports to the US, the statement noted.

But in line with the national exports plan,"we will also need to focus on emerging markets, such as (South American trade bloc) Mercosur, Latin America in general, India, and the East," the statement said.

"Agreements recently signed by the European Union will open up new opportunities for us, and the foreign ministry is already guiding and supporting Italian companies towards these new horizons," the statement added.

The EU in January signed a landmark free trade agreement with India that the European Commission predicts will double exports to India by 2032, and member states backed a contentious trade deal with Mercosur countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay (which is currently pending a ruling from the EU Court of Justice on its compatibility with EU treaties).

The government wants all companies including small and medium-sized ones to be able to access international markets, and is organising a series of events across Italy to strengthen cooperation with Italy's trade agency (ITA), investment agent Simest, export credit agency Sace and state lender CDP, according to the statement.

Furthermore, as part of Tajani's economic diplomacy strategy "Italian embassies around the world are increasingly at the service of Italian exporters," the statement concluded.