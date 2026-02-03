circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Takaichi Orders Measures against Heavy Snow

03 febbraio 2026 | 07.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered her government on Tuesday to prepare countermeasures as heavy snow is predicted over this weekend, with a general election taking place Sunday. &quot;Stay vigilant and take all possible measures to hold the election,&quot; Takaichi said at a meeting of related ministers. The prime minister also called on voters to carefully participate in the election while monitoring weather conditions. Referring to a recent case in which passengers were stranded at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido due to heavy snow on Jan. 25, Takaichi sought measures to prevent a recurrence, such as supporting efforts to secure alternative transportation means. She also requested that expressways and national routes be closed if necessary to prevent large-scale traffic gridlocks. At a press conference after the meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the government plans to provide financial support for local governments struggling with snow removal, such as moving up the provision of special tax grants. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260203 00464] X109
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone contro il consolato degli Stati Uniti: l'attacco - Video
Iran, a Malpensa attesa per i 200 studenti bloccati a Dubai: "Giorni d’ansia, temuto il peggio" - Video
Iran, colpito l'aeroporto di Teheran: l'attacco e le esplosioni - Video
Roma, rientrato allarme bomba per trolley abbandonato a Largo Chigi - Video
Iran, bombe colpiscono Palazzo Golestan: danni al gioiello di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, Vinci: "Esclusa ipotesi killer, forse intento non era uccidere ma minacciare" - Video
News to go
Vigilanza rafforzata in Italia, 28mila gli obiettivi sensibili
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza