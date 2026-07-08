2026 Shandong International Trade and Investment Advisors Roundtable Held in Jinan

JINAN, China, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Shandong International Trade and Investment Advisors Roundtable, organized by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council (CCPIT Shandong), convened in Jinan on July 7. Under the theme "Deepening Institutional Opening-Up, Promoting Green and High-Quality Development," international advisors and invited representatives from more than 10 countries and regions gathered to share insights on key topics, including AI-empowered high-level openness, digital transformation of industrial chains, green evolution of manufacturing, and improvement of the business environment.

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Shandong's 15th Five-Year Plan drew significant attention from advisors. The province is building four trillion-yuan-level emerging pillar industries of high-end equipment, information technology services, new energy, and new materials, while cultivating four hundred-billion-yuan-level potential industries in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new energy vehicles, and aerospace and low-altitude economy. It is also making forward-looking plans for future industries such as quantum information and biotechnology.

Representatives from multinational companies including DSM-Firmenich, Siemens, AbbVie, Philips, KPMG, and Veolia offered forward-thinking suggestions on integrating AI with advanced manufacturing, transforming traditional industries, and developing biomedicine and the longevity economy. "Green and low-carbon" emerged as a key theme. Notably, the Jinan Smart Zero-Carbon Factory co-built by Siemens and Rock Morrison was recognized as Shandong's first pilot "zero-carbon factory" under provincial standards. Officials from the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government responded on-site to the advisors' proposals.

Located at the intersection of the Belt and Road Initiative, Shandong is actively aligning with high-standard international trade rules and expanding into emerging markets including Central Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Advisors expressed strong confidence in Shandong's openness and development potential, calling for deeper economic and trade cooperation between Shandong and partners from Italy, Kenya, Mexico, and ASEAN countries. On the same day, the "Shandong City Tour" series was launched, with international representatives traveling to Yantai and Weihai for business matchmaking.

Established in December 2021, the Shandong International Trade and Investment Advisors mechanism has appointed 26 prominent figures from the international business community. Over the past five years, advisors have submitted nearly 80 reports. The roundtable has become a vital platform for expanding Shandong's global network of partners.

Source: CCPIT Shandong Sub-council

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

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