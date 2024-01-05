Kohler Brings Design Leadership and Smart Home Wellness Experiences to CES 2024

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announces its leading-edge designs, innovative new products, and smart home wellness experiences for CES 2024. Kohler's lineup marks a continued commitment to transforming homes into personal sanctuaries for comfort, self-care, and renewal.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9235552-kohler-leading-edge-design-innovation-smart-home-wellness-at-ces-2024/

Kohler incorporates advanced form and function, intuitive controls, and seamless connectivity to help customers enjoy the wellness benefits of exceptional design solutions and luxury spa experiences at home.

These products will be highlighted, among others, at the Kohler CES booth (#52817, Venetian Expo Hall):

Kohler will also feature an expanded range of smart toilets at this year's show including new variations of Numi 2.0, Innate, and Veil, as well as 2023 CES Innovation Award honoree, Stillness Bath.

To learn more about Kohler's CES booth experience and full product lineup, visit the KOHLER CES Press Kit.

About Kohler Co.For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

