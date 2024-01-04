MAMMOTION Introduces YUKA, 3D Vision Robotic Mower with Self-Emptying Sweeper and Lawn Imagery Printing

Advanced robotic mower cuts grass, clears leaves, and creates customized lawn imagery without perimeter wires

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leader in robotic outdoor solutions, today unveiled the YUKA - 3D vision robotic lawn mower with a self-emptying sweeper and lawn imagery printing, marking a new era of intelligent, perfect, and artistic lawn care to your fingertips.

As MAMMOTION's most advanced lawn maintenance solution for small and mid-sized properties, YUKA brings next generation Lawn Mower and sweeper in one with key features as follow:

Beyond simplifying lawn care, YUKA brings peace of mind benefits with smart home voice control capabilities, smart rain detection, auto-charging, 4G GPS tracking, and a 100% solar-powered RTK.

"With YUKA, we did more than eliminate the headaches of mowing and sweeping for customers -- we gave them their weekends back," said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "At the touch of an app, YUKA offers homeowners the ability to create stunning landscape art and elevate lawn care quality beyond commercial lawn."

YUKA will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter in Late January, 2024. Learn more about YUKA via https://mammotion.com/pages/yuka/

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent, high-quality and eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotics solutions. The team's core members come from the world's leading robotic and UAV companies. Their mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311097/YUKA_robot_lawn_sweeping_mower.jpg

