BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 - Ayara Kamala Resort & Spa, an intimate haven nestled along Phuket’s prestigious Kamala coastline, has officially unveiled its refreshed brand positioning, marking the dawn of a new era in Thai boutique wellness luxury. Rooted in more than three decades of Thai villa architectural heritage, the revitalized retreat is a sanctuary where oceanfront privacy, authentic craftsmanship, and holistic well-being converge.

Designed for discerning regional and international travelers seeking respite from fast-paced living, Ayara Kamala’s refreshed ethos embraces restorative luxury, mindful immersion, and cultural resonance. Overlooking the Andaman Sea along Phuket’s exclusive “Millionaire’s Mile,” the resort seamlessly blends time-honored Thai hospitality with contemporary luxury.

At the heart of Ayara Kamala’s identity lies a profound connection to place and ancestry. Inspired by its name—“Ayara”, evoking the noble elephant, a revered Thai emblem of calmness, wisdom, and strength—the resort reflects an enduring reverence for nature and mindful balance.

Born of a family legacy spanning more than 30 years of Thai villa craftsmanship and architectural restoration, Ayara Kamala features hand-finished woodwork and elephant-inspired motifs. Nestled within lush tropical canopies, its residences offer seclusion, expansive private terraces, and panoramic ocean vistas.

Responding to global luxury travelers who prioritize emotional well-being and intentional travel, Ayara Kamala expands its wellness narrative beyond traditional spa treatments into a restorative lifestyle experience:

Traditional Thai Healing at Ratana Spa: Therapies blend ancient Thai healing philosophies, organic local botanicals, and meditative breathwork to rebalance energy. Coastal Dining at The Cradle Restaurant: Authentic Southern Thai flavors, seasonal local produce, bespoke culinary masterclasses, and intimate cliffside dining overlooking Kamala Bay. Heritage Dining at The Ayara Parlour: A beautifully Thai-inspired setting with breathtaking sunset views over Kamala Bay, offering elegant afternoon tea and intimate dining experiences. The menu celebrates authentic local flavours and classic Thai dishes, incorporating homegrown herbs and ingredients alongside a carefully curated selection of international favorites, each thoughtfully prepared with a twist. Mindful Slow Living and Celebrations: Private dawn yoga, contemplative sound therapy, bespoke weddings, and private milestones.

“Ayara Kamala has always been a sanctuary defined by authentic heritage and genuine tranquility,” says Veerasak Siriwangsanti, Managing Director of Ayara Kamala Resort & Spa. “This new era honors our 30-year foundation of craftsmanship while meeting the desires of modern luxury travelers. True luxury today is about restoration, space, and authenticity. We look forward to welcoming guests to rediscover a character-rich retreat where Thai hospitality and mindful living meet.”

For further details regarding Ayara Kamala or to explore upcoming media opportunities, please visit www.ayarakamalaresort.com

Contatti:

Immediapress

www.ayarakamalaresort.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress