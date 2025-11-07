circle x black
138th Canton Fair Spotlights Smart Fitness Innovations Ahead of China's 15th National Games

07 novembre 2025
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the China Customs, China's exports of sports goods reached USD 14.9 billion in the first half of 2025, up 1.56% year-on-year. Fitness equipment and treadmills were among the strongest performers, with exports of USD 2.78 billion and USD 698 million respectively, marking growth rates of 19.63% and 12.75%. These figures underscore the vitality of China's sports manufacturing sector and the growing global appetite for intelligent fitness solutions.

At the Sports, Travel and Recreation Products section of the 138th session, intelligent fitness products took center stage—highlighting the growing fusion of technology, design, and wellness. This innovation wave aligns with the upcoming 15th National Games of China, set to begin on November 9, 2025, in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As the first Games co-hosted by multiple regions, it reflects a shared vision for advancing China's sports industry, echoed in the Fair's showcase of cutting-edge sports equipment.

A seasoned exhibitor from Shanxi presented an advanced treadmill integrating multiple technologies into a single device, combining running, Wi-Fi, social interaction, and Hi-Fi audio to create a seamless fitness experience. Another standout was a professional indoor rowing machine that accurately simulates the feel of outdoor rowing, delivering precise motion data and high fat-burning efficiency—features that drew considerable attention from international buyers.

Beyond advances in smart hardware, exhibitors also highlighted how digital ecosystems are reshaping modern fitness experiences. One company unveiled a self-developed app that connects with smart devices such as dumbbells, jump ropes, and steppers, enabling interactive, data-driven workouts that integrate seamlessly into users' daily routines.

Innovation also extended to product design and manufacturing, with one exhibitor showcasing adjustable kettlebell sets featuring patented quick-change systems for precise customization and durability, gaining traction in Europe and the U.S. Another standout was a competition-grade kettlebell, single-piece cast for optimal balance and minimal deviation, meeting elite athletic standards.

Sustainability and craftsmanship further stood out across the exhibition, with manufacturers applying friction welding, commonly used in automotive and high-speed rail industries, for enhanced durability and showcasing wood-and-steel fitness gear blended performance with refined, design-forward appeal.

As the Greater Bay Area prepares to host China's largest sporting event, the Canton Fair once again demonstrates how innovation in intelligent fitness is shaping a smarter, greener, and more dynamic future for the global sports industry.

