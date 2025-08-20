circle x black
A Decade of Innovation: VAPORESSO Constantly Breaks Through the Infinite Possibilities of Technology

Technology-driven breakthroughs set the tone for VAPORESSO's next decade of industry leadership

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, VAPORESSO reflects on a decade of technological breakthroughs that have redefined vaping. With years of innovation and expertise, the brand is introducing a unique, industry-first technology and unveiling a revolutionary advancement that will reshape the novel perception.

Building Industry Barriers Through Core Technologies

Over the past ten years, VAPORESSO has developed four key technological pillars that form the backbone of its product ecosystem, delivering premium performance and redefining the standards of modern vaping.

Groundbreaking Modular Design Unlocks New Dimensions of Tech Innovation

After ten years of technological accumulation, VAPORESSO released a groundbreaking innovation, world 1ˢᵗ all-category compatible platform. This transformative modular design, first featured in the latest product – iMate OS, enhances user experience by combining modularity with intelligent adaptability. iMate OS revolutionizes vaping with its innovative magnetic structure, enabling effortless battery separation. The structure tech seamlessly switches between closed and open-system devices while maintaining cross-category compatibility, with its adaptive battery precisely displaying product information for optimal performance. Beyond versatility, it offers unmatched flexibility—users can pair a single battery with multiple pod types, combining the extended battery life of disposable-style devices with the e-liquid customization of open systems. The release and application of this modular design hold positive significance for the vaping industry, setting new standards for innovation, flexibility, and user satisfaction, solidifying VAPORESSO's position as an industry pioneer.

Next-Gen COSS will Reshape Novel Perception Through Disruptive Technological Revolution

Beyond its innovative form design, VAPORESSO will further revolutionize the vaping experience this year by introducing a comprehensive full-scenario solution. We still remember the industry sensation caused by the first-generation COSS. Driven by its smart e-liquid supply system, COSS transformed refilling into a faster, cleaner, and more efficient process. With just one click, COSS could quickly detect remaining e-liquid levels and complete precise refilling within seconds. It was this innovation that earned VAPORESSO the industry's first Golden Leaf Award for Innovation.

In Q4 this year, VAPORESSO will launch its next-gen COSS, whose four core evolutionary innovations will redefine premium personalized vaping. Its intelligent auto-refilling system will be enhanced with innovative materials and a redesigned structure, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted vaping experience. Additionally, enhanced flavor precision, improved battery efficiency, and more ergonomic designs will collectively usher users into a smarter, more refined era of vaping.

As VAPORESSO marks its 10th anniversary, its track record of innovation continues to drive the industry forward. With groundbreaking technologies mentioned above, the brand is redefining what's possible in vaping. These advancements not only enhance performance and reliability but also set new standards for user experience. Looking ahead, VAPORESSO's commitment to pushing boundaries ensures it will remain a trailblazer in shaping the future of vaping. For more details, visit https://www.vaporesso.com/activity/innovation-x

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753452/10_______4_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-decade-of-innovation-vaporesso-constantly-breaks-through-the-infinite-possibilities-of-technology-302533814.html

