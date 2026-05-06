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ABEC Expands Process Sciences Group to Strengthen Bioprocess Optimization Capabilities

06 maggio 2026 | 16.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABEC, a global leader in bioprocess engineering solutions, announced the expansion of its Process Sciences group, expanding its ability to help biopharmaceutical manufacturers accelerate development, reduce risk, and improve productivity across the bioprocess lifecycle.

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The Process Sciences team integrates chemical and bioengineering expertise with advanced modeling, experimental testing, and custom equipment design to support customers from early development through commercial production. By combining hands-on experimentation with computational tools, ABEC enables faster troubleshooting, more efficient scale-up, and reliable technology transfer while maintaining product quality and consistency.

Central to ABEC's Process Sciences approach is deep process understanding. Engineers analyze and optimize critical parameters—including mass transfer, agitation, blend time, shear, and CO₂ stripping—to meet specific process objectives and avoid common mixing and scale-up challenges. This expertise spans both microbial fermentation and animal cell culture processes, allowing ABEC to deliver tailored solutions across a broad range of biomanufacturing applications.

ABEC's dedicated facilities further support process validation through real-world mixing studies and live cell or microbial runs at scales from 200mL to 6,000 liters. These activities are complemented by Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and other modeling tools, providing data to support Quality by Design initiatives and process characterization.

Advanced CFD simulations also help reduce development time and cost by minimizing experimental runs and de-risking scale-up and technology transfer decisions. Rather than adapting processes to standard equipment, ABEC designs systems around defined process requirements.

"Process Sciences gives our customers confidence as they move from development to production," said Scott Pickering. "By combining modeling, experimental validation, and custom equipment design, we help optimize performance, improve yield, and reduce uncertainty."

About ABECSince 1974, ABEC has delivered engineered process solutions and services to the global biotech industry. Most of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers, with many leading therapies manufactured using ABEC-engineered equipment and processes. ABEC's value is built on extensive experience, complete in-house capabilities, and a flexible, custom approach that reduces cost and time to market while maximizing productivity.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abec-expands-process-sciences-group-to-strengthen-bioprocess-optimization-capabilities-302763327.html

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