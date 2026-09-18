ACROBiosystems deepens its France presence with a dedicated hub at The HIVE Innovation Center, embedding into the Campus Grand Parc ecosystem

ZURICH, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadans Science Partner is pleased to welcome ACROBiosystems to The HIVE Innovation Center, its laboratory and office building dedicated to the life sciences, situated on the Campus Grand Parc in Villejuif.

A global biotechnology company dedicated to being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries

ACROBiosystems was founded in 2010 with a clear purpose: to become an indispensable partner to the global biopharmaceutical industry. The company today employs close to 1,000 people across offices, R&D centres, and production facilities spanning Europe, North America and Asia, serving thousands of customers worldwide including leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CRO/CDMOs, and academic institutes. Its portfolio covers the full drug development continuum — from recombinant proteins, antibodies, and assay kits to GMP-grade custom and scientific services — organised around dedicated brands including Resilient Supply, CytoPak, SAFENSURE, FLAG, Star Staining, Aneuro, ComboX, GENPower and many others, with a particular focus on oncology, cell and gene therapy, and immunotherapeutics, and their clinical applications. ACROBiosystems employs a strict quality control system for its products that are used in biopharmaceutical research and development, production, and clinical application. This includes targeted discovery and validation, candidate drug screening/optimization, CMC development and pilot production, preclinical research, clinical trials, commercial production, and clinical application of companion diagnostics.

Global reach, local ground: A step into the Campus Grand Parc oncology ecosystem

ACROBiosystems' arrival at The HIVE takes the form of a dedicated office space within the Innovation Center, a deliberate step designed to establish a local presence and build connections within the Campus Grand Parc community. Home to biotechs, hospitals, translational research institutes, and clinical partners, this ecosystem represents exactly the kind of environment where the company can draw on its global reach to engage directly with the teams developing the next generation of cancer therapies. As a member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster (PSCC) since 2025, ACROBiosystems has already begun building connections within the region's life sciences community — a presence that its new hub at The HIVE is designed to further strengthen.

A hub shaped for collaboration and proximity

The HIVE Innovation Center brings together life sciences companies of all sizes under one roof, creating the conditions for the kind of day-to-day interactions that formal partnerships alone cannot generate. For ACROBiosystems, whose value proposition is built on being a trusted partner from discovery to the clinic, this proximity to an active scientific community is precisely what makes The HIVE a fitting base for its French operations.

Mike Chen, Chairman, Founder & CEO of ACROBiosystems, said, "France — and the Paris-Saclay region in particular — sits at the convergence of world-class scientific research, clinical excellence, and a rapidly maturing biotech community. Deepening our presence at The HIVE puts us exactly where our partners live and work. Our role is to be the dependable backbone behind their science — bringing reliable quality, integrated innovation, and considerate service from discovery through to the clinic. We're here not just to open an office, but to plug into this ecosystem, listen, collaborate, and grow alongside the teams working to deliver tomorrow's therapies across oncology, immuno-oncology, advanced therapies, and beyond."

"We are proud that ACROBiosystems has chosen Campus Grand Parc and The HIVE to deepen its French operations. This is a strong signal of the ecosystem's growing global attractiveness," declared Sandrine Lo, Investment & Asset Manager Kadans Science Partner.

More About ACROBiosystems

ACROBiosystems Group, founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models. The company comprises several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics. Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers our partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process, including targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and their clinical applications, and contributes to global health.

About Kadans Science Partner

Kadans Science Partner is the European leader in investing in the development of ecosystems and real estate assets, with a dedicated focus on knowledge‑intensive sectors. We strive to bring people together to address global challenges. This is why we invest in, develop and operate specialized assets to support scientific clusters. Across Europe, we have built a network of clients, partner organizations and innovative minds active in life sciences and health, agriculture and food, chemistry and energy, and high‑tech systems and materials, all determined to find solutions to today's global challenges.Already present in more than 30 scientific clusters, our network continues to grow as we create new sites and support more clusters across Europe.

About the Paris‑Saclay Cancer Cluster (PSCC)The Paris‑Saclay Cancer Cluster — a European‑scale and internationally ambitious biocluster — accelerates the pace of oncology innovation, making it more predictive, precise and effective. The cluster facilitates exchanges within the cancer research community and offers promising European researchers access to expertise, tools and services, including mentoring, data, laboratory access and funding.

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