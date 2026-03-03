Aduna Accelerates Global Network API Adoption with Major Ecosystem Expansion at MWC

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced at Mobile World Congress key growth milestones demonstrating the acceleration and international adoption of telecom network APIs. Aduna is now partnered with 15 leading digital identity, fraud prevention, and communications providers with more lined up to join the Aduna ecosystem.

The momentum builds on Aduna's 2025 strategic partnership with Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services Through this collaboration, CAMARA-based aggregated network APIs will also be made available via AWS, expanding enterprise access to standardized telecom capabilities through a trusted cloud platform.

Launched in July 2025 as a joint venture between Ericsson and 12 of the world's leading telecom operators — including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Jio, KDDI, Singtel and Telstra — Aduna was created to provide global access to standardized, interoperable network APIs through a single, unified platform.

Built on the open-source CAMARA initiative led by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna simplifies developer access to advanced mobile network capabilities across carriers worldwide. The platform serves as a convergence point for aggregators, hyperscalers, solution providers and digital-native enterprises seeking to scale services globally without the complexity of fragmented telecom integrations.

Aduna has significantly expanded its supply network since its launch and now provides API services in USA; Germany; Spain; Canada; France; Netherlands. API services will also be available in coming months in Australia, Brazil, India, Greece, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom. This expansion brings total coverage to 40 mobile operators, delivering aggregated access to telecom network capabilities at global scale. Additional supply- and demand-side partnerships are currently in development, reflecting the strong momentum generated since the joint venture became fully operational in 2025."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, said:

"Aduna was created to help telecom operators turn standardization into monetization. We're enabling businesses everywhere to innovate faster, safer, and at global scale. The addition of these ecosystem partners demonstrates our collective commitment to accelerating the global Network API economy and unlocking new value across the digital ecosystem. We are excited about Mobile World Congress 2026 and broadening our reach by engaging and partnering with innovative suppliers and customers who see the value in these rich mobile insights"

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

