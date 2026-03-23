AIC Showcases AI Infrastructure Platforms for Next-Generation AI Data Centers at CloudFest 2026

GPU computing servers and AI-optimized storage systems designed for AI training, inference, and data-intensive workloads

RUST, Germany, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage and server solutions, will showcase its latest AI infrastructure platforms at CloudFest 2026, taking place March 23–26, 2026, at Europa-Park, Germany. Visitors are invited to explore AIC's GPU computing servers and AI storage infrastructure at Booth C05, designed to support modern AI data centers and high-performance computing environments.

The rapid growth of AI is transforming the architecture of modern data centers. As AI workloads scale across industries—from large language models to real-time inference—organizations require infrastructure capable of supporting accelerated computing, high-throughput storage, and massive data processing. At CloudFest 2026, AIC will demonstrate how its scalable AI infrastructure solutions enable enterprises and cloud providers to deploy high-performance platforms optimized for AI training, inference, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

"AI workloads are redefining how modern data centers are designed," said Michael Liang, President & CEO of AIC. "At AIC, we are focused on delivering scalable computing platforms and AI storage infrastructure that empower organizations to build next-generation AI data centers and accelerate innovation."

At the AIC booth, visitors will have the opportunity to explore several key technology solutions:

AIC's AI storage platforms are engineered for high-throughput data pipelines and large-scale AI datasets. Built with scalable and modular architectures, these systems enable organizations to efficiently manage rapidly growing data volumes required by AI applications.

AIC's dual-node storage servers provide enterprise-grade reliability and continuous operation for mission-critical workloads. These high-availability systems are ideal for AI, HPC, and other data-intensive applications that require minimal downtime.

AIC's high-performance GPU server platform is designed for AI training, AI inference, and HPC workloads. These systems provide flexible configurations and high compute density to support accelerated computing infrastructure across enterprise, research, and cloud environments.

AIC will also introduce its latest AMD Zelus motherboard, designed to support AI workloads, HPC environments, and high data-intensity computing. In addition, AIC offers a comprehensive lineup of server motherboards for modern data center deployments.

By combining computing platforms, AI-optimized storage systems, and scalable infrastructure architectures, AIC enables organizations to build flexible environments capable of supporting the next generation of AI-driven data center workloads.

Customers, partners, and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth C05 at CloudFest 2026 to learn how AIC's infrastructure solutions can help accelerate AI adoption and power the future of intelligent data centers.

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for its branded products. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable to meet diverse form factor requirements. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at sales@aicipc.nl.

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