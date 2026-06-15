Ampace Unveils 'Meet All, Green More' Vision at Intersolar Europe 2026

Newly Launched UniC AG440 and PR-S3 Elite to Provide Full-Scenario Energy Storage Across C&l and Residential Applications

MUNICH, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a globally leading premium lithium-ion battery supplier, will participate in Intersolar Europe 2026, taking place from 23 to 25 June in Munich, Germany. Under the theme 'Meet All, Green More,' the company will showcase its full-stack energy storage portfolio, spanning commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage, residential energy storage and AIDC-focused lithium battery solutions. Ampace will also introduce two new high-performance products at the show: the UniC AG440 and the PR-S3 Elite.

As grid overload and congestion intensify across key markets, businesses and households continue to face electricity price volatility and persistent supply gaps. Government policies are pushing for energy independence, while reliability under extreme weather has become essential. Against this backdrop, energy storage has moved from a peripheral consideration to a central pillar of the clean energy transition. Ampace's ONEN Strategy addresses these challenges with solutions built on zero safety incidents, continuous innovation and unlimited possibilities. As part of this strategy, 'Meet All, Green More' represents the company's commitment to supporting every partner, application and opportunity created by the transition to cleaner energy.

To address evolving market needs, Ampace is launching the UniC AG440 and PR-S3, two high-performance energy storage systems.

UniC AG440: High-Performance C&I Storage System Built for Extremes

Developed in collaboration with CATL, the UniC AG440 is a high-performance C&I energy storage system. Combining an integrated design with system-level safety, extreme-environment reliability and broad application flexibility, the solution is designed to support a wide range of energy storage needs.

The system supports grid-connected and off-grid operation across microgrids, logistics centres, retail facilities, manufacturing sites and public infrastructure. Customers can choose between a two-hour or four-hour configuration to ensure full-duration energy coverage. Designed for demanding operating environments, the UniC AG440 can operate stably at -25 degrees Celsius without auxiliary heating and can be deployed safely in high-temperature conditions. The system is compatible with mainstream European inverters and supports customisation for customers worldwide.

PR-S3 Elite: Residential Storage System Built for Longevity and Cold Climates

Ampace also launches the PR-S3 Elite, developed for the demands of European home storage. Where many residential products concede ground on longevity or cold-weather capability, the PR-S3 Elite is built to deliver both without compromise.

FrostCore Tech – a proprietary technology – breaks the limitations of Li-ion mobility at low temperature and enhances charge-discharge performance. In addition, the PR-S3 Elite delivers a designed cycle life of 15,000 cycles, offering homeowners a reduced total cost of ownership and greater confidence in its performance.

Ampace will be exhibiting at Booth C2.430 at Messe Munich, Germany, from 23-25 June 2026. The formal product launch event, theme 'Meet All, Green More,' will take place on June 23 from 13:15 to 14:15, where Ampace share the company's vision for the global energy storage market.

Join Ampace at Intersolar Europe 2026 — and experience firsthand Ampace's next-generation solutions driving the global energy transition.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-unveils-meet-all-green-more-vision-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302800068.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.