circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

ANBC to present Latin American experiences with AI in credit analysis at the ACCIS conference in Austria

21 maggio 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Panel to discuss the use of AI in risk analysis, debt recovery, financial inclusion and data governance

CTA

VIENNA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) will participate in the Annual Conference of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Suppliers (ACCIS) on 21st and 22nd May in Vienna, Austria, with a presentation on applications of Artificial Intelligence in the credit information sector. The organization's chief executive, Elias Sfeir, will be part of the panel "Smart Use of Artificial Intelligence in Credit Information", focused on discussing experiences with case studies of the technology's implementation in the sector.

In addition to Elias, participants include Júlia Kössner, head of the KSV1870 Group's Innovation Lab; Mürsel Tasgin, head of AI at KKB; and Natalia Shchelovanova, global leader of Open Innovation and Ecosystem at CRIF.

During the panel, ANBC will present experiences from Brazil and other Latin American countries in risk analysis, credit granting, debt recovery and financial education. Among the cases presented is the use of an automated system designed for micro and small enterprises. The tool provides support for credit analysis, approval, limit setting and financial guidance for a total of 22.5 million Brazilian businesses.

The organization will also share findings relating to the automation of predictive models. The use of AI has reduced development time from four weeks to two to five days, whilst cutting modelling costs by 66%. Another example involves AI applications in debt recovery strategies. Machine learning tools have contributed to an increase of up to 10% in the average recovery rates recorded by financial institutions.

In the area of financial education, the presentation includes a natural language app for accessing financial content and guidance. According to data used by the organization, 38% of Brazilians already use AI daily for queries related to their financial lives. Among the main uses are financial planning, account management and household budgeting.

"The evolution of AI applied to credit involves operational gains, cost reduction, improved customer experience and expanded access to financial services. This process also requires governance structures, team development and an organizational culture aligned with the operation, always taking the human factor into account. The intelligence is artificial and the consciousness is human," says Elias Sfeir.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anbc-to-present-latin-american-experiences-with-ai-in-credit-analysis-at-the-accis-conference-in-austria-302776830.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63631 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Il cane Briciola va in pensione, ultima parata del 2 giugno per la mascotte dei carabinieri - Video
2 giugno, Bersaglieri a Palazzo Chigi: concerti in Piazza Colonna per la Festa della Repubblica - Video
2 giugno, l'omaggio della presidente Metsola a Bruxelles - Video
Pedaggi autostradali, scatta il rimborso: cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Ponte del 2 giugno, ecco che tempo farà
Speleologo bloccato in grotta, ecco cosa è successo: parla il soccorritore - Video
Vannacci: "Futuro nazionale si sta radicando in Sicilia, più di 5000 iscritti e tanti giovani"
Carta nazionale della sostenibilità per un turismo equilibrato
News to go
Musica dal vivo motore per l'economia italiana: spesi oltre 1 miliardo di euro nel 2025
News to go
Medici gettonisti nel 55% dei pronto soccorso, Schillaci annuncia nuovi controlli
Vasco Rossi: "Il potere è una droga, al governo ci sono dei drogati" - Video
Foggia, nel bunker segreto una piantagione di marijuana: 5 arresti - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza