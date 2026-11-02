Apacer to Showcase Next-Gen Storage Solutions at electronica 2026:

"Storage, Empowering Edge AI Innovation"

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer will present its latest storage and memory innovations at electronica 2026 (Nov 10–13, Hall C6, Booth 311). Aligning with the event's core themes—AI, Energy Efficiency, and Cyber Resilience—Apacer's showcase features thermal management, power protection, and data security for smart automation, electromobility, and energy applications.

Advanced Thermal Solutions for High-Performance SSDs and DRAM

To handle PCIe Gen4/Gen5 and high-density memory heat loads in Edge AI systems, Apacer offers a suite of patented cooling technologies. Alongside the CoreGlacier 2 SSD series—which reduces temperatures by up to 22%—we also provide GraTherX, the world's first thermal-balanced DDR5 technology, which uses a 0.17 mm copper-graphene layer to lower temperatures by up to 20°C without physical redesigns.

Intelligent Power Management and Data Protection

Apacer's Core Series Technologies—CoreVolt 2, CoreEnergy, and CorePower—provide complete power and data protection for industrial SSDs. The PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 CoreEnergy Series (up to 4TB) offers preset modes via hardware DIP switch or software to curb power and heat. Combined with voltage stabilization (CoreVolt 2), backup capacitors (CorePower), and SSDWidget 2.0 monitoring, Apacer ensures maximum uptime for mission-critical operations.

Field-Proven CoreSecurity2 Rugged Data Protection

As industrial security demands grow, Apacer reminds customers that its field-proven CoreSecurity2 technology remains available across its industrial SSD lineup. This proprietary firmware suite provides vital, mission-critical defense via automated drivedestruction, military-grade erasure (CoreEraser), TCG Opal 2.0 AES 256-bit encryption with Instant Keychange™, and driverless write-protection.

Next-Gen Storage and Memory for Edge AI and Electromobility

Apacer is expanding its lineup with PCIe Gen5 x4(PT1C0-M280) and BiCS8 PCIe SSDs for advanced electromobility, next-generation vehicle architectures, and high-speed data logging. For high-density memory, Apacer introduces the DDR5 CQDIMM (up to 128GB, 7200 MT/s) for HPC, alongside the modular LPDDR5 CAMM2 module, which cuts volume by 64% while enabling 128-bit dual-channel performance for Edge AI.

Visit Apacer at Hall C6, Booth 311 to discover how its latest innovations are shaping the future of industrial intelligence with "Storage, Empowering Edge AI Innovation."

electronica 2026 Event Details

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