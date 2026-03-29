Applied Intuition and LG Innotek Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Vehicle Development

OEMs will now have a faster path to production-ready autonomy using camera sensors, real-world testing and simulation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. and LG Innotek today announced a strategic partnership optimizing Applied Intuition's Self Driving System (SDS) to work seamlessly with LG Innotek's high-performance camera, lidar, and radar sensors, helping automakers build safe and scalable autonomous vehicles.

By combining real-world testing with simulation-based validation optimized for LG Innotek's best-in-class sensors, Applied Intuition is now offering OEMs an expedited path to develop production-ready autonomy systems using cutting-edge hardware.

"Autonomous vehicles will only scale if the hardware and software ecosystems evolve together," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "By working directly with LG Innotek, we're making it easier for automakers to evaluate sensors, validate performance in simulation and on real roads, and ultimately move autonomy systems from development into production."

As part of the collaboration, LG Innotek's sensors will be deployed on Applied Intuition's autonomous development vehicles operating across the company's global test fleet. These vehicles operate in multiple regions, providing perception system feedback and reference data for evaluating and improving sensor performance.

In addition to real-world testing, LG Innotek will integrate digital versions of its sensors—including cameras, lidar, and radar—into Applied Intuition's simulation environment. This will allow automakers to evaluate sensor performance in virtual scenarios during development, enabling faster iteration and reducing the engineering complexity associated with integrating sensors and autonomy software from multiple vendors.

The partnership also supports LG Innotek's plans to strengthen its technological competitiveness in automotive autonomy. By leveraging Applied Intuition's software platform and global operational experience in autonomy testing, LG Innotek plans to operate its own autonomous test vehicles in Korea, which is expected to significantly shorten the development timeline for its new complex sensing solutions currently under development.

"Through this collaboration with Applied Intuition, which holds world-leading software technology, we will provide customers with exceptional solutions that set a new standard in autonomous driving," said Hyuksoo Moon, CEO of LG Innotek. "This partnership will propel LG Innotek to global top-tier status in the field of mobility robotics sensing solutions, making it a leader of the physical AI era."

By pairing sensors and autonomy software early in the development process, the collaboration simplifies how automakers design and validate autonomous systems. This integrated approach reduces engineering overhead, dramatically shortens development timelines, and enables OEMs to bring autonomous vehicles to market more quickly.

While the initial focus is automotive, this type of tightly integrated sensing hardware and autonomy software is relevant across other industries and partnerships, and could support future applications in robotics and drones.

To learn more about how Applied Intuition is building the future of physical intelligence, visit applied.co or contact press@applied.co.

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; London; Stuttgart; Munich; Stockholm; Bangalore; Seoul; and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

About LG InnotekLG Innotek Co., Ltd. is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG Group. The company is the world's No.1 supplier of smartphone camera modules, leading innovation in mobile imaging technology. It is also at the forefront of advancing future technologies, offering core components for mobility, semiconductors, and robotics, working closely with customers to realize their visions. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Innotek has sales subsidiaries in Germany, the USA, China, Japan, and Taiwan, and production subsidiaries in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. Learn more at lginnotek.com.

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