Lunedì 17 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 19:10
BREAKING NEWS

Applied Intuition and the TRATON GROUP Announce Strategic Partnership on Vehicle Software

17 marzo 2025 | 12.00
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUNICH, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, and the TRATON GROUP, one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy industry-leading vehicle software platforms for all TRATON brands — Scania, MAN, International and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. The goal of the partnership is to accelerate TRATON's technological leadership and enable the company to deliver full software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities. Applied Intuition will provide AI-powered software products for vehicles globally, leveraging its software expertise and TRATON's experience in industrializing software-driven commercial vehicles at scale.

The TRATON GROUP brands have a strong history of developing software in-house, enabling them to provide highly reliable and performant vehicles to their customers. Applied Intuition offers a scalable, extensible and modular Vehicle OS to develop vehicle software faster, as well as AI-powered tooling for the development and validation of full vehicle software. The strategic partnership combines both companies' strengths to deliver full SDV capabilities to all TRATON GROUP products in the trucking ecosystem, creating value for customers and partners faster than ever before.

The partnership aims to deploy an industry-leading vehicle software platform and a developer toolchain across all TRATON brands globally. It also includes virtualizing testing in a cloud-native environment to test faster and earlier in the development process.

"The TRATON GROUP's products are increasingly driven by software," said Niklas Klingenberg, Member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE, responsible for Group Research & Development (R&D). "We have always had strong software competencies in-house, but it's important for us to work with a capable software partner to complement our capabilities. Applied Intuition brings expertise in modern vehicle platforms, developer tooling and a laser focus on execution speed that perfectly aligns with our goals."

Applied Intuition and TRATON's strategic partnership comes after five years of a successful joint collaboration on tools for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) development.

"From the very beginning, there has always been a strong cultural and technological alignment between our engineering teams, especially around technical excellence, speed and safety," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "This makes me even more excited to deepen our relationship with TRATON and set a new benchmark for vehicle software across the commercial vehicle and transportation industries."

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition is a vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the AI-powered ADAS/AD toolchain, Vehicle OS and autonomy stack to help customers shorten time to market, build high-quality systems and create next-generation consumer experiences. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in San Diego, Calif., Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., Ann Arbor and Detroit, Mich., Washington, D.C., Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

About the TRATON GROUPWith its brands Scania, MAN, International and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-and-the-traton-group-announce-strategic-partnership-on-vehicle-software-302402301.html

Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"


