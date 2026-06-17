APsystems Unveils Comprehensive Energy Storage Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2026

Advancing solar + storage solutions across DIY, residential and commercial applications

MUNICH, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems, a global leader in module-level power electronics (MLPE), will present its full portfolio of energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Hall B3, Booth 370, highlighting a comprehensive ecosystem designed to support evolving energy needs across micro-site (DIY), residential, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.

Building on its leadership in microinverter technology, APsystems continues to expand its integrated solar + storage offering, delivering complete solutions that combine hardware, intelligent energy management, and system-level integration across applications.

From plug-and-play micro-site systems to advanced C&I storage

At the core of APsystems' showcase are its micro-site (DIY), residential, and C&I storage solutions, each designed for real-world deployment across diverse energy scenarios.

For DIY and micro-site applications, APsystems is showcasing plug-and-play solutions such as the Lake 6 AC-coupled energy storage system, a compact 6kWh system designed for balcony solar. With tool-free installation, 2500W output and long cycle life, Lake 6 enables users to easily store and utilize solar energy in urban environments.

In the residential segment, APsystems is introducing its latest intelligent storage inverters, including the LSH-6 hybrid inverter and LSA-6 AC-coupled inverter, both designed to support flexible home energy systems. These solutions integrate PV generation, storage, and smart energy management, delivering high efficiency, fast switching for backup power, and compatibility with both new installations and retrofit projects.

For commercial and industrial applications, APsystems continues to expand its APstorage lineup, including flagship systems such as the APstorage 241L liquid-cooled energy storage cabinet, along with the APstorage 261 and APstorage 2000L solutions. These systems provide scalable storage from tens of kWh to multi-MWh applications, supporting reliable and efficient energy management across C&I use cases with advanced safety architecture, grid-forming capabilities, and intelligent control systems.

Together with its established inverter technologies, systems, and integrated platforms, these new storage solutions complete APsystems' solar‑storage ecosystem, delivering full system solutions across all major market segments.

Extending coverage to hybrid and off-grid solutions

In addition to the solutions highlighted at Intersolar, APsystems continues to expand its capabilities across hybrid and off-grid applications.

Products such as the AHS Series hybrid controllers, AHS-6.3H stackable system, and the EZOG D Series micro off-grid storage solutions are designed to deliver reliable power in both grid-connected and remote environments.

While these off-grid solutions, targeting the African, Asian and Latin American markets, are not the primary focus of this announcement, they underscore APsystems' ability to support a wide range of energy scenarios with a complete and flexible product ecosystem.

Powered by intelligent energy management and integration

Across all product lines, APsystems integrates AI-driven technologies and intelligent energy management platforms to optimize performance and maximize user value. With features such as dynamic charge-discharge optimization and virtual power plant compatibility, APsystems solutions enable users to increase self-consumption, reduce energy costs, and participate in grid services.

This approach is supported by APsystems' continued focus on innovation, including in-house development of core technologies across battery management, power conversion, and energy management systems, enabling seamless solar-storage integration.

Leadership perspectives

"Our energy storage showcase at Intersolar Europe reflects how APsystems is continuing to expand our capabilities across all key market segments," said Olivier Jacques, President Global at APsystems. "From plug-and-play solutions to advanced commercial systems, we are focused on delivering storage technologies that are practical, flexible and ready for real-world deployment."

"As the global energy transition accelerates, energy storage is playing an increasingly central role," said Dr. Zhi-Min Ling, Co-Founder and Chairman of APsystems. "We have expanded from standalone products to a multi-segment solar and storage portfolio spanning micro-site, residential, and commercial & industrial applications. This evolution strengthens our ability to support diverse energy needs with intelligent, integrated technologies."

During the Intersolar Europe trade show in Munich, APsystems will host an APstorage new product launch luncheon on June 23, 2026, at Hall B3, Booth 370, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the latest innovations across DIY, residential, and C&I applications, and connect with product and technical experts.

About APsystems

APsystems (SSE: 688348) is a leading provider of distributed photovoltaic and energy storage solutions, specializing in module-level power electronics technology and integrated solar + storage applications.

Founded in 2010, APsystems delivers solutions across micro-site (DIY), residential, and commercial & industrial segments, with a comprehensive portfolio that includes microinverters, energy storage systems, rapid shutdown devices, and AI-enabled energy management platforms. The company has developed dedicated platforms such as APstorage for its energy storage solutions. It has further enhanced this energy storage portfolio with subsidiary AES Powers, which focuses on advanced system-level storage solutions and commercial & industrial energy storage project development.

With a global presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, APsystems' products are installed in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide, producing more than 10 TWh of energy and supporting clean energy generation at a global scale.

Guided by its mission to "Drive a zero-carbon future and make smart energy accessible to everyone," APsystems continues to advance safe, efficient and intelligent energy technologies for a rapidly evolving energy landscape. Learn more at APsystems.com.

Contacts

APsystems Marketing (DACH)Ni Dai

n.dai@apsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apsystems-unveils-comprehensive-energy-storage-portfolio-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302802665.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.