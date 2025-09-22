circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Argentine Football Association and XTrend Continue Winning Partnership into Third Year

22 settembre 2025 | 15.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, 2025, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the internationally recognized licensed foreign exchange broker XTrend, announced the renewal of their sponsorship agreement for the third consecutive year. This extension agreement will allow XTrend to continue its brand promotion and strengthen its position as the fintech partner of the World Cup Champions for Europe.

Since the collaboration began, XTrend and AFA have built a strong alliance that unites the passion of football fans with the ambition of financial traders. Argentina's national team, celebrated for its determination, skill, and triumphs on the global stage—including its World Cup victory in 2022—embodies the same values that XTrend promotes within the trading community: discipline, resilience, and the pursuit of success.

Kai T H, Director of XTrend, said: "We are incredibly proud to extend our regional sponsorship with AFA for a third consecutive year. This continued partnership is a testament to our shared values of excellence, trust, and innovation. Supporting the World Champions allows us to connect with millions of fans worldwide and provide them with unique experiences. Our journey with AFA has been a powerful driver for our global growth, and we are excited to continue this path together, reaching new heights in the years to come."

The extended sponsorship means XTrend branding will continue to feature across AFA matches, promotional campaigns, and global fan experiences, further strengthening the visibility of the XTrend brand. With football being one of the most powerful unifying forces worldwide, the partnership provides XTrend with a platform to connect with diverse audiences who share values of teamwork, innovation, and perseverance.

As XTrend celebrates three years of partnership with AFA, the platform also reaffirms its mission to deliver a secure, accessible, and innovative trading environment. Through user-friendly features and comprehensive educational resources, XTrend continues to empower traders of all levels to participate in global financial markets with confidence.

Looking ahead, both XTrend and AFA are committed to building on this successful collaboration, offering fans and users alike new opportunities to engage with football and trading in innovative ways.

About XTrend

XTrend is a globally recognized foreign exchange broker offering access to a wide range of financial instruments. Known for its cutting-edge technology, intuitive design, and commitment to customer success, XTrend enables traders across the world to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778598/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/argentine-football-association-and-xtrend-continue-winning-partnership-into-third-year-302563015.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Rifiuti, in arrivo il bonus Tari: come funziona
Manifestazione per Gaza a Milano, passeggeri bloccati alla Stazione Centrale - Video
Corteo per Gaza a Milano, bruciata bandiera Usa vicino al consolato americano - Video
News to go
Italia in piazza per Gaza, sciopero e manifestazioni oggi
Charlie Kirk, la moglie Erika: "Perdono il killer" - Video
News to go
Coldiretti: con dazi agevolati import riso da Asia quintuplicato
News to go
Imu, nel 2024 gettito da 16,9 miliardi di euro
Salvini infiamma Pontida sulla difesa dei valori occidentali, la videonews dai nostri inviati - Video
Lazio-Roma 0-1, cori e abbracci alla fine del derby: tifosi giallorossi esultano fuori dallo stadio - Video
Trump, l'insulto a Biden 'figlio di put...': "Niente compassione per lui" - Video
Lega, Bossi firma la 'Carta della Lombardia': "Stesso spirito continua a guidare nostra battaglia" - Video
"Salvate i miei 5 figli", l'appello del medico boliviano-palestinese bloccato a Gaza - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza