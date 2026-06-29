ARIANA GRANDE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXE BRANDS LAUNCHES CLOUD AURORA, THE NEWEST ADDITION TO THE GLOBAL AWARD-WINNING CLOUD COLLECTION

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and entrepreneur Ariana Grande unveils Cloud Aurora, the newest addition to her award-winning Cloud fragrance collection, launching July 14th.

"Cloud and Cloud Pink are two fragrances that will always be so close to my heart and ones that the fans continue to show overwhelming love to, even after all this time," said Ariana Grande. "Developing a new fragrance for this franchise was years in the making because I knew it had to be absolutely perfect in order to live within this collection and really stand on its own. I wanted this fragrance to feel comforting and uplifting at the same time, like wrapping yourself in the warmth and light of a vanilla-kissed daydream."

The Cloud franchise made its debut in 2018 with the launch of the original Cloud fragrance, becoming an instant cult-classic and winning 2019 Fragrance of the Year in at the Fragrance Foundation Awards. In 2023, Ariana Grande expanded the franchise with the launch of Cloud Pink, making this her #1 selling fragrance collection with a devoted global fanbase.

"Few fragrance collections today have the kind of global resonance and sustained momentum that the Cloud franchise continues to deliver," said Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of LUXE Brands. "The continued growth and loyalty we've seen across markets is a testament to the strength of Ariana Grande fragrance franchise and Ari's unique connection with her audience. The launch of Cloud Aurora expands this universe in a way that feels both new but still unmistakably Cloud."

"Our partnership with Ariana Grande has been formed over a decade of collaboration, award winning fragrances and groundbreaking growth globally," said Tony Bajaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands. "When we set our goals together it was Ariana Grande with her mom Joan that shared their aspiration to have a brand and franchise that stood the test of time like Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds. Together we have surpassed this goal, and we look forward to the success of Ariana's newest fragrance, CLOUD Aurora."

Created by Firmenich's Clement Gavarry, the same perfumer behind the iconic Cloud and Cloud Pink fragrances, Cloud Aurora is a radiant blend of spun sugar, fluffy musk and juicy blackcurrant that swirls into vanilla-dipped petals and cozy woods. Finishing with a hint of vanilla smoke and golden amber for a lasting impression that is impossible to forget.

THE DESIGN

The iconic Cloud bottle gets a dreamy new look —reimagined in a radiant pearlescent finish that catches the light like a soft shimmer in the sky. Cloud Aurora captures a moment of wonder, light, and endless possibilities in the next era of the Cloud legacy.

PRICING Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $75.00 Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.33 FL OZ/10 mL $30.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDEAriana Grande is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award-winning musician. She most recently starred as Glinda in Jon M. Chu's blockbuster adaptations of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, earning widespread critical acclaim and major awards recognition for her performance. The films became a global phenomenon and rank among the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptations of all time. Grande also made history as the first actress to receive multiple Golden Globe nominations for portraying the same character across separate films.

Most recently, Grande wrapped production on Universal Pictures' Focker in-Law, starring opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Grande will also star in Season 13 of FX's American Horror Story, releasing Fall 2026. On the stage, Grande will make her West End debut in 2027, starring opposite Jonathan Bailey in a new production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. She will lend her voice to the upcoming animated musical feature adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved classic, Oh, the Places You'll Go!.

Beyond film and television, Grande remains one of the most successful and influential recording artists of her generation. In Summer 2026, she returned to the stage for her first global tour in more than seven years with The Eternal Sunshine Tour, a sold-out tour that was met with rave reviews. She is also preparing to release her highly anticipated next studio album, Petal, on July 31, 2026. A multi-platinum recording artist, Grande has earned numerous Grammy Awards, broken countless chart and streaming records, and amassed billions of streams worldwide.

In 2026, Grande expanded her philanthropic efforts with the launch of The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities through initiatives focused on mental health access, LGBTQ+ advocacy, civil and reproductive rights, emergency relief, and community support. Building on years of charitable work and advocacy, the foundation provides direct funding and resources to organizations creating meaningful and lasting change.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDSLUXE Brands, Inc. is a globally renowned beauty company known for developing high-quality beauty and cosmetics brands that inspire consumers around the world. With offices in New York City and Florida, the company has received numerous awards worldwide for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital focus. Its entire portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors for the Hummer brand.

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