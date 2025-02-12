circle x black
Mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:58
ArisGlobal Signs EU AI Pact In Latest Commitment to Ethical AI Practices, Essential For Societal Benefits Including Enhanced Patient Safety

12 febbraio 2025 | 11.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The EU AI Pact supports organizations in preparing for the EU AI Act, the world's first comprehensive AI law. Joining the AI Pact reinforces ArisGlobal's belief in a future underpinned by responsible AI.

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced its official signing of the European Union's AI Pact agreement. The public pledge promotes responsible and ethical AI development and deployment, underpinning AI's "bigger picture": its benefits to society.

The AI Pact is a voluntary framework created by the European Commission to help stakeholders prepare for the implementation of the EU AI Act. It is the first comprehensive regulation on AI by a major regulator globally.

By making this pledge, ArisGlobal is publicly confirming its commitment to uphold the highest standards and best practices related to AI governance, ethics, and responsibility. This will ensure that its life sciences clients can trust the benefits delivered by the technology, for instance in the form of new or honed patient safety insights.

ArisGlobal has signed the Pact as a demonstration of its commitment to customers of its LifeSphere Regulatory and Safety platform, powered by its advanced cognitive computing engine, NavaX.

By participating in the initiative, ArisGlobal is committing to:

Jason Bryant, ArisGlobal's Vice President of Product Management for AI & Data, said, "At ArisGlobal, we believe that AI should benefit society, which isn't possible without ethical AI practices. We take responsible AI very seriously. That is both via our leadership position in the industry, and as we apply the technology to deliver advanced insight – allowing our customers to make better decisions that feed into patient safety. Joining the AI Pact reinforces our commitment, and our belief in a future underpinned by responsible AI."

He added, "Our progress will be as visible as our commitment. We will report on our performance against our core promises, as well as additional approaches we'll be taking to drive best-of-breed industry behavior."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit arisglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arisglobal-signs-eu-ai-pact-in-latest-commitment-to-ethical-ai-practices-essential-for-societal-benefits-including-enhanced-patient-safety-302374655.html

