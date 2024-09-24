Artlist $100K Fund is Back for the Second Time -- A Life-Changing Opportunity for Video Creators to Bring Their Biggest Ideas to Life

One creator | $100,000 | One larger-than-life idea

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets and creative tools to empower brands and creators worldwide, is excited to announce the return of the Artlist $100K Fund — a unique grant that offers one visionary creator $100,000 to bring their boldest and most ambitious creative idea to life. Artlist is seeking projects that represent authentic stories, unique perspectives, and the diverse world we live in, helping to inspire audiences on a grand scale. A panel of professional judges will select one winner, based on creativity and originality.

Sent Into Space, the creative agency that won last year, received the opportunity to bring their extraordinary vision to life and film the Northern Lights from 100,000 feet above Earth.

"360° video offers a uniquely immersive experience, and viewing Earth from space or the Aurora Borealis can be truly awe-inspiring", says Matt Lanning, Producer of the 'Reaching for Light' project. "Our goal is to merge science and art to inspire humanity's future among the stars. Winning this contest was both thrilling and challenging, as we pushed the limits of camera technology and filmmaking. Thanks to the Artlist $100K fund, we developed groundbreaking 12K 360° tech and are now preparing for our film shoots in Sweden. This support has also empowered us to grow as artists, ready for even greater projects ahead."

Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Artlist, added: "This fund allows us to support video creators by providing a unique $100,000 grant that can be truly life-changing, helping them develop their talents, create without limits, and pursue their greatest passions. We're excited to continue empowering creators and supporting creativity, and we look forward to seeing the new and innovative ideas that will emerge this year."

How to Apply for the Artlist $100K Fund:

For more information, visit: https://artlist.io/lp/ 100kfund /

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company that empowers global brands and individual creators. It offers an extensive catalog of over 2.5 million high-quality, royalty-free digital assets, including music, sound effects, footage, and templates, all created by award-winning artists. Users also benefit from powerful creative tools, such as an AI voiceover generator with an exclusive voice catalog and advanced video effects plugins. With over 26 million users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, Artlist is trusted as a complete solution for video creation.

Its mission is to enable creativity without limits through the Artlist all-in-one video creation platform, and the Motion Array catalog, which both have a simple global license with unlimited usage. Artlist has been recognized as a top startup by Wired and LinkedIn. Founded in 2016, it's continued to revolutionize the creative industry by offering exclusive assets under a subscription-based model. For more information, please visit www.artlist.io.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulEE65ZqTx0

Contact:Ravit ShimnonyPR and Communications Manager at Artlist | pr@artlist.io