Artlist Debuts Its Big Game Ad Made In-House in Five Days Using AI

04 febbraio 2026 | 15.06
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, the leading AI platform for video creation, is taking the world's biggest advertising stage with a debut commercial that defies traditional production logic. In a bold move that turns the creative process into the story, Artlist's in-house team conceived, produced, and executed its Big Game spot using its own AI tools — all in under five days.

The campaign serves as a live proof-of-concept of the company's cutting-edge AI technology. While traditional Big Game commercials require months of planning and shooting and million-dollar production budgets, Artlist used its AI tools to achieve broadcast-quality results in unprecedented speed.

The ad parodies some of the best Big Game ads from 2026 that are already airing, including Fanatics, Bud Light, Budweiser, Instacart, and Pepsi. The spot gives viewers an on-set, behind-the-scenes look at a version of the ad, offering a different perspective than the original. Artlist's debut challenges the industry status quo by proving that high-end video production is no longer gated by time, huge budgets, or access to Hollywood studios. The proof of concept campaign highlights that:

"We didn't just want to make an ad; we wanted to prove the speed of execution and show that high-end video production is possible with Artlist," said Shahar Aizenberg, CMO at Artlist. "While the soul of creativity is irreplaceable, the 'old world' requires months and massive budgets. With our tools, creators can now do what was once impossible. We are betting on ourselves by using our own platform to deliver a message: the future of video creation is here, it is fast, and it is accessible to everyone."

Artlist's Big Game Ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqxaKfMss4Q

About Artlist Artlist is a leading creative technology company on a mission to empower creators and brands to bring their vision to life with video. Offering cutting-edge AI tools and models for image, video, and voiceover creation, alongside high-quality creative assets and powerful editing tools, Artlist enables creators to stay on trend and achieve their creative goals. Trusted by over 50 million creators worldwide and top brands including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Versace, Artlist provides a seamless, subscription-based platform with a global license, giving creators everything they need to produce professional video content efficiently. For more information, visit artlist.io.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artlist-debuts-its-big-game-ad-made-in-house-in-five-days-using-ai-302678971.html

