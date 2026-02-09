Atlassian Williams F1 Team toasts new partnership with Estrella Galicia 0,0

Atlassian Williams F1 Team today welcomes Estrella Galicia 0,0 as Official Beer Partner for 2026 and beyond

A CORUÑA, Spain, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership brings together two industry leaders– Williams, the British team with seven World Drivers' Championships and nine World Constructors' Championships, and Estrella Galicia 0,0 -the beloved Spanish beer, with a long history of supporting innovation and craftsmanship in the sport.

The new agreement will see Estrella Galicia 0,0 served in Williams' motorhome across European races, making it the team's drink of choice on each step of its journey back to the front of the grid, in addition to allowing fans from all over the world to discover this unique beer.

Beyond the team's trackside base, Estrella Galicia 0,0's branding will be featured across the halo and rear wing endplate of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's FW48 – Williams' challenger for the new regulations - starting from next week's testing sessions in Bahrain. Fans will also see Estrella Galicia 0,0 branding featured on driver helmets and race suits. Additional placements on Carlos Sainz's helmet will be a mark of Estrella Galicia and its parent company Corporación Hijos de Rivera's continued commitment to supporting Spanish talent within F1.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team:

"With an all-new car, new regulations, and a new race in Madrid, there'll be plenty for Atlassian Williams F1 Team to celebrate with Estrella Galicia 0,0 this season. It is great to have them join Williams and cheer us on in this exciting moment for both the team and the sport."

Ignacio Rivera, executive president of Corporación Hijos de Rivera:

"The partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team represents a natural step in our journey within motorsport. It goes far beyond a partnership agreement; it is the coming together of two organizations that share the same understanding of competition, rooted in respect for history, a passion for innovation and the ambition to continue growing through authenticity. At Estrella Galicia 0,0 we firmly believe in projects supporting talent, enhancing heritage and challenging the status quo to build a better future. Looking forward to the beginning of the season to build the success of this partnership."

About Estrella Galicia 0,0

Estrella Galicia 0,0 is the flagship non-alcoholic beer brand of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, a 100% family-owned Spanish company with 120 years of history. Present in more than 75 countries, it produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio including beers, mineral waters, wines and ciders, with brands such as Estrella Galicia, 1906, Cabreiroá, Fontarel, Agua de Cuevas, Ponte de Boga and Maeloc. The company has experienced strong growth in recent years, with more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890053/Estrella_Galicia.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlassian-williams-f1-team-toasts-new-partnership-with-estrella-galicia-0-0--302682811.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.