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ATOMS, Led by Travis Kalanick, Secures $1.7B to Power the Future of Food Delivery with ProKitchens in Europe

The robotics and industrial automation group closes one of the largest funding rounds of 2026, which strengthens the infrastructure behind ProKitchens across France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the Netherlands

12 ottobre 2026 | 08.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Atoms, the robotics and industrial automation company founded by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, has raised $1.7 billion in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Uber, Bain Capital, Fifth Wall, and other institutional investors.

Revolutionising the Kitchen

The funding round also brings a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz onto the Atoms board, and positions the group to accelerate development across food, mining, and transport industries. For ProKitchens, this investment strengthens the resources behind the network of commercial kitchens in Marseille, Lille, Paris, Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Lisbon, Warsaw, and Amsterdam. As part of the Atoms Food pillar, alongside CloudKitchens and hardware projects, ProKitchens stands to benefit directly from the growing focus across Atoms on reducing kitchen labour friction and improving operational efficiency for operators of every size.

Empowering Local Brands

For food entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and R&D teams across Europe, the support from Atoms brings a clear advantage. ProKitchens gives operators certified, ready-to-fit kitchen spaces with flexible contracts. This removes much of the capital burden traditionally associated with opening new locations.

Brands that want to test a single market or expand across borders gain infrastructure built around their needs from day one, with facilities across France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the Netherlands. As Atoms channels new investment into hardware automation and physical workflow management, local F&B brands that use ProKitchens can improve in efficiency, reliability, and the pace at which they are able to scale.

About Atoms

Atoms Food incorporates CloudKitchens and related food-tech hardware projects designed to reduce labour friction in kitchens. Autonomous haulage and machine systems fall under Atoms Mining, after the acquisition of autonomous vehicle company Pronto. Heavy industries are served by Atoms Transport, which focuses on robotic wheelbases and autonomous movement technology.

About ProKitchens

ProKitchens provides flexible commercial kitchen spaces designed for food businesses of every size, from ambitious entrepreneurs to high-volume manufacturers and R&D teams. Operators can start with a single production unit or scale to a full cross-border footprint.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
Matteo Culotta
+39 02 8295 7733
matteo.culotta@cloudkitchens.com

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