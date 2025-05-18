circle x black
Lunedì 19 Maggio 2025
10:10
Comunicato stampa

AUSTRIAN TALENT JJ WINS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2025 IN BASEL

18 maggio 2025 | 02.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Warner Music Celebrates the Victory of Its Austrian Artist

BASEL, Switzerland, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music proudly congratulates its Austrian artist JJ for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland with his powerful single "Wasted Love". The breakup-inspired pop-opera track, featuring explosive techno beats, captivated international audiences, propelling JJ to victory in front of more than 160 million viewers on Saturday evening.

Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Central Europe, commented: "JJ's incredible talent, combined with his innovative sound, has truly resonated with audiences across Europe and beyond, attracting new fans with every performance. Eurovision is the world's most-watched music television show, and we are thrilled to see him shine on such a global stage. We are proud to be part of JJ's journey."

Born in Vienna and raised in Dubai, the 24-year-old JJ returned to Austria in 2016. Known for his soprano-range voice, JJ has performed at the Vienna State Opera and gained national attention through his appearance on Austria's casting show Starmania. With this landmark win, JJ now joins the ranks of Eurovision legends, marking a new chapter in his promising career.

Access accompanying photos here

Media ContactOllie Ebdonoliver.ebdon@warnermusic.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/austrian-talent-jj-wins-eurovision-song-contest-2025-in-basel-302458397.html

