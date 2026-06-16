Bambu Lab Launches PLA Pure: A Filament Made for Printing Where You Live

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As desktop 3D printers become a fixture in homes around the world, Bambu Lab - one of the fastest-growing companies in the consumer 3D printing space - is raising the bar on what a home printing filament should be. Today, Bambu Lab announced the launch of PLA Pure, a filament engineered for cleaner, safer home 3D printing, with every ingredient certified compliant with EU 10/2011, the European regulation governing plastics intended for food contact.

Five Ingredients. Each One Earned Its Place.

PLA Pure draws on materials you encounter in everyday life:

Every ingredient appears on the EU 10/2011 positive list with a traceable FCM (Food Contact Material) substance number. Raw materials are supplied by global manufacturers including TotalEnergies Corbion, Dow, Chemours, and BASF, making compliance and traceability straightforward.

Most filaments marketed as food-contact compliant are tested only as finished products. PLA Pure is verified ingredient by ingredient, from the base material to the pigments.

Cleaner Air at Your Desk

Since printing often happens in living spaces, emissions matter. PLA Pure carries UL 2904 GREENGUARD certification*, the recognized standard for 3D printer emissions that measures particulate matter and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) for indoor air quality impact.

Bambu Lab's PLA Basic also holds indoor air quality certification under the same standard, but PLA Pure's cleaner ingredient profile yields even lower emission levels-particularly relevant when printing near children, pets, or in shared living spaces.

*Testing was conducted on Bambu Lab A1 and A2L printers, both open-deck models without enclosure or filtration. This setup represents the baseline emission scenario, where filament emissions are measured directly without any additional containment.

Safety Is One Thing. Reliability Is Another.

Most filaments rely on impact modifiers and flow agents to achieve consistent print results. PLA Pure takes a different approach: to keep the formula to five food-safe ingredients, Bambu Lab rebuilt the formulation from scratch—iterating until the chemistry alone could deliver what additives typically do. The result is less residue, reduced nozzle buildup, and more consistent extrusion spool after spool.

All printing parameters are stored in the RFID tag and automatically read by the AMS system. Load the spool, let the material synchronize itself, and start printing. No guesswork required.

Toy Safety

The material has also passed EN 71-3 certification, the European safety standard that governs the migration of certain elements from toy materials. The standard's main concern is whether potentially harmful elements-such as lead, cadmium, chromium, and other heavy metals-can leach out of a material when a child handles, mouths, or swallows it. It also sets strict limits on the permissible migration of each.

Passing this test makes the material suitable for models meant to be handled and played with: a toy kitchen plate, a small car, a cat toy.

As with any 3D-printed toy, common sense still applies. Small parts and support structures can pose a choking hazard, edges may be sharp, and the material is combustible. Models should be selected appropriately, and children should be supervised during play.

A Note on Application

These certifications apply to the filament itself and its ingredients. Whether a specific printed object is suitable for a particular application depends on factors such as equipment hygiene (especially nozzle cleanliness), printing conditions, and how the object is ultimately used. Because of the layered structure of FFF prints, they are not suitable for liquid foods, and PLA itself should not be exposed to temperatures above 60°C (like putting 3D prints into dishwashers). Bambu Lab recommends that users consider these factors when selecting a material for a specific application. PLA Pure provides a fully documented ingredient profile-the rest of the decisions are yours to make with confidence.

Availability

PLA Pure is available now at Bambu Lab Official Store

Price: USD 24.99 (With Spool)/ USD 21.99 (Refill)

Additional details regarding availability, colors, and variants will be announced separately.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich, first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.

Learn more at https://www.bambulab.com.

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