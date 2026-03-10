circle x black
Beelink Launches OpenClaw Pre-installed Series: Exclusive Lobster Red Editions and SSD Upgrade Kits for a Seamless AI Experience

10 marzo 2026 | 09.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As OpenClaw gains global traction, AI agents are reshaping productivity. Yet, many users face technical hurdles in deployment, from system setup to driver configuration.

Beelink bridges this gap with a full-stack AI solution: ranging from exclusive "Lobster Red" models with preinstalled OpenClaw to dual-OS switching versions and plug-and-play SSD upgrade kits. This comprehensive lineup meets diverse user needs while significantly lowering the barrier to AI deployment.

1. New Hardware: Preinstalled OpenClaw Series—AI-Ready Out of the Box

Featuring a premium all-metal chassis in exclusive Lobster Red, these new models offer a distinctive look built for the AI era.

Option A: OpenClaw + Local LLM

Models: GTR9 Pro 395 | SER10 MAX 470 | SER9 Pro 370 | GTi15 Ultra 285H | GTi14 Pro 185H

Option B: OpenClaw + Cloud Model Access

Models: SER9 Pro 255 | EQR7 Pro 7735HS | EQi12 Pro 1235U

Option C: Windows + Ubuntu (with OpenClaw) Dual-OS Edition

Models: GTR9 Pro 395 | SER10 Max 470 | SER9 Pro 370 | SER9 Pro 255 | GTi15 Ultra 285H

2. Upgrade Your Current Device: OpenClaw-Preloaded SSD Kits

For existing Beelink owners, we are introducing a plug-and-play SSD preinstalled with OpenClaw. This allows current devices to gain robust AI capabilities without the need for a full hardware replacement.

3. Comprehensive Support: 3-Year Warranty & Dedicated AI Services

All OpenClaw-related products are backed by Beelink's three-year warranty. Furthermore, our dedicated AI support team provides one-on-one technical guidance from initial setup to daily operation, ensuring a frictionless AI experience for every user.

Availability:

All products will be available soon on the Beelink official website and Amazon. Follow Beelink's official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Reddit, for the latest updates!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930234/Promotion_Image__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beelink-launches-openclaw-pre-installed-series-exclusive-lobster-red-editions-and-ssd-upgrade-kits-for-a-seamless-ai-experience-302709231.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

