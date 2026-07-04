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BEYONCÉ RELEASES NEW SONG, 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY SERVES A TREAT FOR HER FANS

04 luglio 2026 | 15.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

 IT STARTS A 60-DAY COUNTDOWN COMMEMORATING THE UPCOMING RE-ISSUE OF B'DAY, HER GROUND-BREAKING SECOND ALBUM RELEASED ON HER 25TH BIRTHDAY ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2006

"MORNING DEW (DONK)" AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS AT 9:00 AM EST

NEW YORK, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyoncé marks the 4th of July Holiday with a special gift to her fans with the release of "MORNING DEW (DONK)," a new song that also starts a 60-day countdown to her next birthday, and the re-issue of B'DAY, her ground-breaking second album that was released two decades ago on September 4, 2006.

Written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" is the first new song offered from the global entertainer in two years, and it is a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B'DAY.

The song, which will be included on the 20th Anniversary edition of B'DAY, arrives accompanied by a lyric video that repurposes old footage, directed by frequent collaborator, Cliff Watts.  It was Cliff Watts who shot Beyoncé's iconic Sports illustrated Swimsuit cover around her 25th birthday.

B'DAY, was the second #1 album for Beyoncé with first week sales of 541,196 copies after its worldwide release September 4, 2006, and in the United States on September 5, 2006.

The #1 US Billboard 200 Album chart debut was repeated internationally, including Japan, where it took less than three days to land atop the International Album Chart.

www.beyonce.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003996/Morning_Dew_Donk_Beyonce_Album_Cover.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyonce-releases-new-song-morning-dew-donk-4th-of-july-holiday-serves-a-treat-for-her-fans-302817900.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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