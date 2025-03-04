— Huawei Launches AI-Powered R-A-A-S Framework to Accelerate Financial Institutions' Comprehensive Digital and Intelligent Transformation in AI Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei unveiled its value proposition 'Beyond Digital, Resilience Empowers AI-Infused Finance' and launched an AI-powered R-A-A-S (Reliability, Availability, Autonomy, and Security) framework. Using Huawei's ICT products, solutions, and services, this framework aims to help financial institutions build extremely resilient infrastructure and accelerate their comprehensive digital and intelligent transformation in the AI era.

Financial Industry's Leap into the AI Era

Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, elaborated in his opening speech at Huawei's finance forum, "AI development is unstoppable, and financial innovation never ends. The global financial industry has transitioned from Doing Digital to Doing AI. AI is being integrated into core financial workflows, profoundly transforming front, middle, and back offices and architectures. However, AI also poses unprecedented challenges to financial infrastructure. Without adequate resilience, we cannot transition from digital to intelligent. We must seize AI opportunities for business innovation while enhancing infrastructure construction to ensure resilience in the AI era."

Beyond Digital, Resilience Empowers AI-Infused Finance

In his keynote speech at the forum, Alvin Feng, Director of Global Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Digital Finance BU, noted, "AI's rapid advancement creates both opportunities and challenges, which will require higher infrastructure standards. Based on the 4 Zeros (Zero Downtime, Zero Wait, Zero Trust, Zero Touch) goals announced at MWC 2024, Huawei is releasing the AI-powered R-A-A-S framework. This will form an extremely resilient digital foundation for finance with the four features of Reliability, Availability, Autonomy, and Security."

1. Reliability ensures zero data loss through multi-copy storage, real-time synchronization, and cross-domain coordination of storage, computing, and network.

2. Availability minimizes service interruptions with cell-based databases, microservice clusters, and multi-center multi-active cloud services, ensuring 99.999% system availability.

3. Autonomy achieves zero human errors, 1-minute fault identification, 5-minute fault location, and 10-minute fault rectification. In increasingly complex IT environments, our digital twin and AI technologies enable intelligent simulation, observation, location, and rectification, forming an AIOps system across multiple vendors and domains including cloud, network, and security.

4. Security enables an in-depth defense system powered by AI, through terminal-edge-cloud collaboration, cloud-storage-network collaboration, and unified security policy management. This system can rapidly identify and block cyber attacks within seconds to ensure data security.

Huawei provides AI-powered R-A-A-S framework design services, as well as full-stack product solutions including computing, storage, network, and cloud, to help our financial customers build extremely resilient infrastructure in the AI era.

To date, Huawei has served 53 of the world's top 100 banks, covering over 3700 financial customers in more than 80 countries and regions.

