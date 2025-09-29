Binggrae to Showcase Melona and Samanco at ANUGA 2025 in Cologne

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binggrae, one of Korea's leading food companies, announced its participation in ANUGA 2025, the world's largest food trade fair, as part of its strategy to expand in the European market. The event will be held in Cologne, Germany, from 4 to 8 October, where Binggrae will welcome visitors at Hall 5.2, Stand C016.

Binggrae is widely recognized for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavoured Milk, Yoplait—the first spoonable yogurt in Korea introduced through a technical partnership with Sodima—and the iconic Melona ice bar. Since its founding in 1967, Binggrae has become a household name in Korea.

At ANUGA 2025, Binggrae will present Melona and, for the first time in Europe, Samanco. Samanco is one of Binggrae's long-standing favourites: a fish-shaped ice cream sandwich made with a crisp wafer shell, filled with vanilla ice cream and sweet red bean syrup. The product is inspired by a traditional Korean winter street snack.

ANUGA is considered one of the world's top three food exhibitions, alongside SIAL Paris and FOODEX Japan. This year's edition will be the largest ever, bringing together more than 8,000 companies from over 100 countries. Korea has been selected as the official partner country, with Binggrae participating as part of the K-Food Pavilion.

Binggrae has been accelerating its European expansion since 2023, exporting Melona primarily to Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands. The brand has achieved strong sales growth through listings in major Asian retail chains such as Tang Frères (France), Go Asia (Germany), Amazing Oriental (Netherlands), and Oseyo (UK), as well as mainstream outlets like Alber Hejin in the Netherlands, Netto in Germany, and Carrefour in Poland. In 2024, Melona's sales in Europe reached nearly four times the level of 2023.

By participating in ANUGA 2025, Binggrae aims to expand its export channels, introduce Samanco to the European market, and broaden its ice cream portfolio with new flavours developed for local tastes. The company also plans to continue growing both its distribution footprint and product range across the region.

A Binggrae representative commented, "We expect our participation at ANUGA to be a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of K-ice cream and to expand our export opportunities in the European market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782689/A_bird_s_eye_view_of_the_booth_of_Binggrae__ANUGA_2025.jpg

