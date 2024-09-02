BLUETTI to Unveil Two Groundbreaking Energy Storage Solutions at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, will showcase its latest advancements—the Balco Solar System and the EP2000 Whole-house Backup Solution—at IFA 2024 in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

BLUETTI Balco Solar System: Maximize Solar Savings from Your Balcony

The Balco Solar System exemplifies BLUETTI's commitment to user-driven innovation. Developed through the BLUETTI Balco Collaboration Program, this upgraded balcony solar system caters to any residence with a balcony, garden or other sunny space.

Key improvements:

BLUETTI EP2000 Whole-House Backup Solution: Powering Homes and Businesses

The EP2000 Whole-house Backup Solution is BLUETTI's first high-voltage energy storage system with high inverter efficiency and minimal waste. The system includes the EP2000 inverter, HV800 battery controller, and B700 battery packs, offering scalable power and capacity for those seeking energy independence and reduced energy bills.

Key highlights:

Visit BLUETTI at IFA 2024

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.