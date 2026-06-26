BoomerangFX Announces Strategic Partnership with Web Marketing Clinic, Accelerating Growth of Its AI-Powered Clinic Software and Marketing Platform Across the UK and Europe

Partnership unites the UK's leading specialist aesthetic marketing agency with BoomerangFX's AI-powered clinic operating and marketing technology platform, accelerating the company's expansion across the UK and Europe.

LONDON, Jun 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BoomerangFX, the global AI-powered clinic software and marketing-automation company purpose-built for private-pay healthcare, today announced the appointment of Web Marketing Clinic as a Strategic Channel Partner for the United Kingdom and broader European markets. The partnership brings BoomerangFX's unified platform - practice management, marketing automation and the AUVIA™ AI Clinic Co-Pilot - to high-end aesthetic, surgical and specialty practices across the region, delivered alongside Web Marketing Clinic's full suite of brand, creative and agency services.

The announcement comes as BoomerangFX scales rapidly across the region. The company recently opened its UK headquarters in London following record year-over-year UK growth in 2025, with accelerating adoption across England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and the broader EMEA region. The partnership with Web Marketing Clinic deepens that momentum by pairing BoomerangFX's technology with one of the sector's most established and respected agencies.

A specialist agency meets a foundational platform

For nearly two decades, Web Marketing Clinic has been one of the most respected specialist agencies in UK and European aesthetics. Founded by Mark Bugg, who has worked in medical aesthetics since 2007, the agency delivers a complete suite of brand development, website design, creative and video production, media buying and digital-marketing solutions to leading aesthetic clinics, cosmetic surgeons and specialty medical practices - building many of the sector's most recognizable brands.

Through this partnership, Web Marketing Clinic's clients gain access to the BoomerangFX platform, which unifies the entire practice in a single system across three integrated products:

RUN - Automated Practice Management & Operations. An enterprise-grade operating suite that runs the clinic end to end: intelligent scheduling, EMR-driven charting and e-scripting, integrated billing with built-in patient financing, memberships and packages, a loyalty experience, and customizable analytics. RUN serves as the clinic's AI-powered EMR and system of record, centralizing all patient clinical, financial, and operational data. The platform enables digital charting, consents, treatment tracking, imaging, e-prescribing, inventory management, memberships, payments, and reporting, creating a unified workflow for both providers and staff.

LeadEngineAI - Turnkey AI Marketing & Lead Generation. An AI-driven engine that powers high-performance, higher-intent advertising across Google, Meta and Instagram, feeding a live lead dashboard with automated email and SMS follow-up - all measured with real-time attribution, ROI tracking and conversion analytics so every pound of spend is accountable.

AUVIA™ - AI Clinic Co-Pilot. The connective backbone between digital demand and clinical delivery. AUVIA responds to every new enquiry instantly through natural, human-like voice and text, conducts automated consultations, intelligently books appointments, recovers no-shows and executes timely, personalized follow-ups - all without adding staff. Now completing more than 1,000 autonomous patient consultations and appointment bookings each month worldwide, AUVIA closes the loop between marketing and the front desk, increasing conversion while elevating the patient's experience.

Together, the partnership closes a gap that has long existed in the industry: agencies generate enquiries, but practices struggle to convert and retain them. Web Marketing Clinic builds the brand and demand; BoomerangFX captures, converts and operationalizes it - giving practices a connected, automated growth engine from the first ad a patient sees through to the treatment and every visit after.

Built by operators, proven at scale

BoomerangFX was co-founded by SaaS and fintech entrepreneur Jerome Dwight, former CEO of BNY Mellon Canada, together with Dr Stephen Mulholland - co-creator of Morpheus8, pioneer of energy-based radiofrequency, and co-founder of both InMode (NASDAQ) and BoomerangFX, where he helped lead InMode through its 2019 NASDAQ IPO. The platform serves more than 10,000 practices across 25 countries, supporting over 2 million patients and generating more than 5.2 million patient leads annually, and is consistently recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ as one of the fastest-growing healthcare SaaS companies globally.

"Clinics are undergoing a platform shift - away from disconnected tools and toward unified systems that drive measurable outcomes. Web Marketing Clinic has spent nearly two decades building the brands behind the UK's leading aesthetic and surgical practices. Bringing their creative and agency expertise together with our software, marketing automation and AUVIA AI gives those practices a single operating system that connects demand, conversion and operations end to end." - Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO, BoomerangFX

"BoomerangFX was built from the front lines of aesthetic and private-pay healthcare. Clinics want to deliver exceptional outcomes, but profitability and sustainability require operational precision, consistent patient experience, and intelligent conversion. Partnering with an agency of Web Marketing Clinic's caliber means UK practices gain the brand and the platform foundation to scale responsibly - without losing quality, control or margin." - Dr Stephen Mulholland, Co-Founder, BoomerangFX

"Our clients have always wanted their marketing and their clinic operations to finally speak to each other. BoomerangFX is the most advanced and best-adapted platform we've seen for aesthetics, and partnering with them lets us deliver a complete growth solution - brand, enquiries, booking and patient experience - under one roof." - Mark Bugg, Founder, Web Marketing Clinic

The partnership is effective immediately, with BoomerangFX solutions now available to Web Marketing Clinic's UK client base and rolling out across European markets.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a global AI-powered clinic software and marketing-automation company purpose-built for private-pay healthcare — including aesthetic medicine, medspa, cosmetic surgery, dermatology and other specialty cash-pay practices. Its unified platform integrates practice-management operations, CRM, marketing automation, AI-driven patient engagement and conversion analytics, enabling clinics to scale efficiently, convert demand into revenue and improve profitability. With offices in Miami, Toronto, London and Sydney and growing adoption across EMEA, Asia and Latin America, BoomerangFX is advancing its mission to become the foundational AI-powered operating platform for private-pay healthcare worldwide. Learn more at boomerangfx.com.

About Web Marketing Clinic

Web Marketing Clinic is a specialist medical-aesthetics marketing agency based in Nuneaton, UK. Founded by Mark Bugg, the agency has served the UK and European aesthetic, surgical and specialty medical sectors since 2007, offering a full suite of brand development, website design, creative and video production, media buying and digital-marketing services. Learn more at webmarketingclinic.com.

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