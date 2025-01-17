Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 17:08
comunicato stampa

Boosting Yeast Protein Production to Meet the Growing Global Demand for Alternative Proteins

17 gennaio 2025 | 16.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YICHANG, China, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in yeast manufacturing, has officially completed the topping out of the main plant for the industrial yeast protein production project at Baiyang Yichang, which will boost an annual output of 11,000 tons, a milestone of Angel Yeast's sustainable protein development strategy. The company is committed to building a sustainable future with innovative fermentation technologies and advanced biomanufacturing capabilities to advance the development of global alternative proteins and new sustainable food products.

Traditional protein production, from cereal and legume cultivation to dairy farming, is time-consuming and may struggle to meet future demands for quantity, quality, and sustainable supply. Therefore, there is an urgent need to innovate large-scale, low-cost, and high-quality protein production methods. Angel Yeast has achieved the breakthrough to extract proteins from yeast, only taking hours, boosting production efficiency significantly. To meet the growing market demands, it is expanding production capacity and the 11,000-ton production line is expected to be put into operation in 2025.

Yeast protein boasts significant environmental advantages by effectively lowering dependence on land and water resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The carbon dioxide emissions associated with producing yeast protein are approximately 1/20 of those from animal protein. AngeoPro by Angel Yeast has broadened the application of yeast protein significantly. The products range from protein bars, high-protein cereals and chips to yeast protein powder, cookies and alternative meats.

"AngeoPro has redefined 'future protein', boasting 80 percent higher protein content and a 96 percent protein utilization rate that surpasses nearly all plant-based proteins. It also provides the nine essential amino acids needed by the human body which account for 47 percent of total amino acids, while in comparison whey protein is 46% essential amino acids, while plant proteins are usually only 35 to 40 percent, making AngeoPro yeast protein a nutritionally advantaged and highly efficient source of high-quality protein," said Zhang Yan, assistant general manager of Angel Yeast and dean of the Angel Yeast Research Institute.

Bruce Friedrich, founder and CEO of Good Food Institute, recently spoke at the The Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit in Singapore, where he noted that the Asia-Pacific region's demand for meat is expected to account for 50 percent of the global total by 2050. He compared alt protein development to that of solar and electric vehicles a decade ago, which was not seen as a viable choice of energy transformation at that time but is now mainstream.

With the costs of yeast protein coming down dramatically, the global and Asian markets are quickly responding to the trends and promoting the potential technologies.

Angel Yeast is taking a lead in global layout. It exhibited the AngeoPro products at Food ingredients Global Europe 2024 held in Frankfurt, Germany, and has introduced the ingredient to a famous vegan protein bar brand in India that further expands application.

"Looking forward, Angel Yeast will continue to increase our investment in the R&D of yeast proteins, improve production technologies and expand fields of expansion, and contribute to building a sustainable future for all," said Zhang Yan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600792/Boosting_Yeast_Protein_Production.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boosting-yeast-protein-production-to-meet-the-growing-global-demand-for-alternative-proteins-302354360.html

