Brazil Pix market within the reach of companies via BS2 solution

- The bank allows international financial institutions to be integrated into the Brazilian instant payment system

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian bank BS2 reaffirms its leadership position in cross-border payment solutions by launching an innovative technology that connects global companies to Brazil's financial ecosystem. The new API, integrated with the Easy Pay platform - developed by BS2 in 2023 - allows foreign companies to offer payments via Pix QR Code to non-resident Brazilians and international visitors within the country. This audience - who did not have access to Pix because they do not have a local bank account - will be able to count on this facility to pay their consumption expenses in Brazil.

With this solution, international remittances can be processed 24/7, ensuring agility, security, and a borderless payment experience.

The evolution of Easy Pay also serves the public of foreign entrepreneurs who come to Brazil to do business and need a more practical and faster means of payment. "With our offer, we enable a local experience for foreigners, even if they do not have a checking account in Brazil or a CPF," explains Carlos Eduardo de Andrade, executive director of Foreign Exchange at BS2.

The solution is available to international, regulated and supervised financial institutions. "You just need to be connected to the Easy Pay platform to be able to offer this form of payment," says Andrade. "The end user will not need to make any kind of conversion. His account can be in pounds, for example, and the payment will be made in reais".

The modality created by BS2 serves both companies that operate in the B2B model and those that serve B2B2C. "Thus, we continue with the mission of delivering financial solutions so that companies can serve their ecosystems, whether they are formed by people or by other companies", says the executive.

About BS2

BS2 is a Brazilian financial ecosystem aimed at companies. With over 30 years in the market and a continuous innovation agenda, it combines technological robustness with expertise in credit, payments, foreign exchange, and insurance markets. Our financial solutions are ready to connect to third-party ecosystems through our Infratech offering, in As a Service format, either in a combined or individualized way. We are recognized as the first Brazilian financial institution to sign the UN non-tolerance pact on corruption. We have a A.br rating by Moody's.

